SquatchHERS set Squatch/cryptid chat in Virginia

VIRGINIA—Anyone that may have seen a Bigfoot or evidence of one will be right at home today in Virginia.
The SquatchHERS female cryptid research team will be holding a chat to allow attendees to share their stories, said Stephanie Langer of the Twin Cities-based group that is also known as CryptidChix.
“People love to tell us their stories. They want to know what we’re saying and what we’re finding,’’ she said. “We love to hear the stories and we love to meet people.’’
SquatchHERS is the only group of its kind anywhere in the world, according to squatchhers.com.
“We founded our all-women team in late 2015, with a focus on the cryptid known as Bigfoot,’’ the website states.
Cryptids are animals that cryptozoologists believe may exist somewhere in the wild, but are not recognized by science. Cryptozoology is a pseudoscience, which primarily looks at anecdotal stories, and other claims rejected by the scientific community.
Those attending the chats are relieved “to be able to tell these stories to someone without fear that somebody’s going to think they’re crazy,’’ Langer said.
As far as people that don’t believe in Bigfoot, the Lochness monster, dogman, or other cryptids, she believes that’s changing because people are finding too many things. “There’s too many people out in the woods looking for these elusive creatures.’’
Langer said she and group members Katie Sonmor, Josie Alger (from Virginia) and Ladora Britain will be talking about SquatchHERS and listening to those attending the Cryptid Chat at 1 p.m. today at The Sugar Shack in Virginia.
“So many people have seen odd things, especially in northern Minnesota. The relief is so on their faces when they tell us. They finally get to tell somebody and not be judged.’’
Unusual things the women and others have experienced are “not part of the natural environment. They are certainly not man made because they’re in the middle of the forest,’’ Langer said. “Who’s going to be doing all of this stuff?’’
Langer hasn’t “seen a Bigfoot with my eyes,’’ but “we have definitely had experiences where we have been in the woods at night—and even in the day—and felt like we’ve been surrounded by something.’’ That includes having rocks tossed at them and hearing howls that are “enough to curl your hair,’’ she added.
The majority of the “team members are also active paranormal investigators and have years of experience in the paranormal field, making us well versed in investigative technique,’’ according to the website.
Langer also believes having a group of women searching for the cryptids has its advantages because they are not threatening. “Women are more nurturing and loving.’’
She welcomed anyone interested to today’s chat.
“We welcome stories for sure. Those are the best for us.’’
