SquatchHERS set Squatch/cryptid chat in Virginia

VIRGINIA—Anyone that may have seen a Bigfoot or evidence of one will be right at home today in Virginia.

The SquatchHERS female cryptid research team will be holding a chat to allow attendees to share their stories, said Stephanie Langer of the Twin Cities-based group that is also known as CryptidChix.

