Sprucing up Pine Mill Court

Children at Pine Mill Court take part in a Virginia HRA community cleanup day.

 SUBMITTED

VIRGINIA — Children and parents took part when the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Virginia hosted a community cleanup in the city’s Pine Mill Court public housing complex in July.

Dana Hiltunen, HRA executive director, said in an email, “The Virginia HRA is so fortunate to have a number of residents that volunteer during our community cleanup each year, and we love seeing kids take initiative and participate in the event with their families and our employees. Our clean-up efforts serve as a way for residents to meet their neighbors, talk with our employees and improve the overall appearance and cleanliness of the neighborhood.”

