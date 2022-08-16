Sprucing up Pine Mill Court

VIRGINIA — Children and parents took part when the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Virginia hosted a community cleanup in the city’s Pine Mill Court public housing complex in July.
Dana Hiltunen, HRA executive director, said in an email, “The Virginia HRA is so fortunate to have a number of residents that volunteer during our community cleanup each year, and we love seeing kids take initiative and participate in the event with their families and our employees. Our clean-up efforts serve as a way for residents to meet their neighbors, talk with our employees and improve the overall appearance and cleanliness of the neighborhood.”
The event featured lunch, refreshments, and prizes.
The Virginia HRA also partnered with the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and distributed comforters for tenants who needed them through the Comforts of Home program.
Through a partnership with select Bed, Bath and Beyond and Walmart stores, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota can obtain bedding, towels, rugs, and other household items.
The products are then distributed to people in need based on a referral system.
As the largest public housing authority on the Iron Range, Virginia HRA manages 476 apartments within Virginia and Eveleth and provides rental assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher Program to approximately 500 families across northern St.
Louis County. Through the programs, the agency is providing housing to more than 1,500 people.
The Section 8 housing choice voucher program helps people with low income afford housing. The program is funded by the federal government and administered by local public housing authorities.
For more information about Virginia Housing Authority’s programs and initiatives, visit www.vhra.org or contact 218-741-2610.
