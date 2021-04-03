Even though the pandemic of this past year has upset so many events in our lives, nature moves along unabated. The winter cold and snow is reluctantly making way for warmer breezes and rain which will begin to clean up the remnants of the past season.
People who farm know these are very busy months between the arrival of newborn animals and getting equipment ready for planting. Gardeners, no matter how large or small the garden, are ready to till up some soil and plant a few seeds. Pussy willows are opening up on the roadsides.
Soon the blossoming trees will have everyone enjoying the bowers of white, pink, and scarlet flowers. Lilacs, with all their shades of colors, will signal that spring is ready to turn into full-blown summer.
For Christians, the great feast of Easter comes every spring, no matter what is going on around the world. There is also the Feast of St. Joseph each year on March 19. St. Joseph, the husband of Jesus’s mother, Mary, is the patron saint of the family, orphans, and manual workers. In Spain, Portugal, and Italy, the Feast of St. Joseph is also celebrated as Fathers’ Day.
The following is taken from several sources, including the book “Italian Voices: Making Minnesota Our Home, ” written by Mary Ellen Mancina-Batinich and published in 2007 by the Minnesota Historical Society Press. It shares stories about Italians immigrants who came to different areas of Minnesota and the traditions they brought to their new home.
A very Happy Easter from Joe and me to all the readers of Years of Yore!
St. Joseph’s Feast Day – which, being on March 19, always falls during Lent – provides a welcome interruption in Lenten sobriety. St. Joseph is honored by Italians with a public meal. The St. Joseph’s Table is always laden with a large quantity of meatless dishes. Providing for the poor is an essential part of the tradition, whose prominence varied by region in Italy. People come and go during the day or night, customarily kneeling before the saint’s image to pray before eating. Sometimes the table is provided by someone who asked a favor of the saint or is giving thanks for the saint’s attention.
In 1965, Giovanna Philomena “Mama D” D’Agostino, a very well-known St. Paul restaurant owner, began offering free food on St. Joseph’s Day to everyone who visited her restaurant – some years serving as many as several thousand guests – in thankfulness for a time when several tragedies darkened her life.
In a 1985 interview Mama D explained: “I asked St. Joseph to help me; if you do, I said, I’ll always honor you every year. I do this in thanks. I invite not only Catholics, but Protestants, poor and rich, from halfway houses and drug houses, I invite them all. No one is better than anyone else.”
(Mama D died in 2009. Her restaurant on Rice Street in St. Paul, a few blocks north of the State Capital, is run by her descendants and is still a very popular place for a traditional Italian meal.)
Easter, the greatest feast of the year, was more of an entire season than a single day holiday for devout Italian Catholics. Formal religious observance begins on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, the forty days of solemn reflection and penitent self-denial before Easter Sunday. Before the 1960s, Lent was a time when parties, marriages, and other celebrations were inappropriate. In Italian homes, as well as other Catholic homes, it was a time of abstention from meat, and in earlier eras also from butter and other fats.
However, the Latin tradition of the “Carnevale” or, roughly translated “farewell to meat,” was very much a part of the season. The day before Ash Wednesday was the last day for the pious to use meat and fats freely. Hospitality decreed that callers be greeted with a glass of wine at the door and some “dolci” (dessert). Hosts greeted revelers with much affection and kissing.
In the Italian families of the Iron Range, women were known to go from house to house on “Martedi Grosso” (Fat Tuesday), some in costume and all wearing masks to hide identity and perhaps ward off evil spirits. This was a chance for people who worked so hard and with so few “treats” in life to enjoy a time of fun. Many a glass of homemade wine was enjoyed during this jovial day.
But soon the revelry ended and it was now time to observe the forty days of Lent. In Gilbert, Eveleth, Virginia, Chisholm, Hibbing and all the other towns across the Iron Range where communities of Italians could be found, people attended weekday Masses more frequently during Lent. Parish priests organized special prayer and study nights. In some parishes, the fourteen Stations of the Cross were sung in Italian and Slovenian, as well as in English, on Friday nights.
The mainstays of Lent’s meatless meals for Italians were “baccala (cod) and “stoccafisso” (stockfish). Italian women prepared sauces from tomatoes, olive oil, and garlic with plenty of cheese. Italians also describe the “baccala con olive humido” (cod stew) and the “crochette di sardi” (sardine croquettes) that their families ate during Lent.
For many Italians, if soups had not been the center of meals before, it moved to the foreground at this time of the year. “Brodi” (broths) and “minestrone” (thick vegetable soups) often became the main meal.
The palm branches blessed in church on Palm Sunday were taken home for families to follow the tradition of braiding, weaving, and folding the fronds into intricate figures that protected the home during the upcoming year. On the Iron Range, this tradition has been retained and passed on to new generations and to other nationalities.
On Good Friday, a solemn day to mourn Christ’s death, a traditional Italian chant was “Sono stato l’ingrato, O Gesu mio” (I have been an ingrate, O my Jesus).
Easter Sunday always began at church with Mass. Food would be prepared days ahead and some of it brought to church for a special blessing. (Some parishes held this event the day before Easter on Holy Saturday.) Different regions of Italy had different special foods for Easter.
Distinctive pastries and sweet breads defined many Easter tables. Eggs represented Christ’s resurrection and hope for new life. Rich, braided loaves of bread were often made especially for this the Easter season. Easter breads in various shapes were even often found to enclose a hard-boiled egg.
Because so often people had chickens, a roasted chicken with stuffing made from homemade bread was common on the Easter table.
There was “talano” served in many families. Talano begins with rigatoni that has been cooked. Added to the pasta is ricotta cheese and homemade chicken soup broth with parsley and eggs. This is all gently mixed together and put into a large glass dish to be baked. It is sliced and can be eaten hot or cold.
Some enjoyed cannolis, a tube-shaped pastry which is fried and filled with a sweet, creamy filling. These were especially popular with Italians originally from Sicily. Children who had been forbidden to have any candy during Lent could finally gobble up any candy available.
The joy of Easter reminds us that a new season, a new beginning, is coming for everyone to share. Auguri di Buona Pasqua! (Best Wishes for a Happy Easter!)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.