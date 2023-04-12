DULUTH—The public is being asked to take caution as unseasonably warm temperatures this week are raising concerns about flooding and other risks associated with high water levels as there’s still a lot of water that needs to melt from the snowpack.

St. Louis County hosted a news conference on Wednesday afternoon where representatives from the St. Louis County and Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the Duluth Fire Department addressed those concerns and provided safety tips.

