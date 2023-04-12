DULUTH—The public is being asked to take caution as unseasonably warm temperatures this week are raising concerns about flooding and other risks associated with high water levels as there’s still a lot of water that needs to melt from the snowpack.
St. Louis County hosted a news conference on Wednesday afternoon where representatives from the St. Louis County and Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the Duluth Fire Department addressed those concerns and provided safety tips.
Kenzel Levens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth said there’s still about two to three inches of water left in the snow pack in Duluth, and forecast models point to temperatures to cool off for Thursday and Friday of this week and possible precipitation of up to an inch to add to the melting snow.
Levens said further north, along the Iron Range, Arrowhead and Borderland, the snow isn’t melting quite as fast and there hasn’t been a rapid river rise in those areas as seen further south. She predicts it’ll be a “domino effect” from south to north, but there won’t be quite the momentum as water sheds are experiencing further south—a more moderate snow melt.
St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Ackerman and Duluth Assistant Fire Chief of Special Operations Pete Johnson, provided safety tips at the news conference on Wednesday.
Ackerson said ice on area lakes is rapidly deteriorating and the Sheriff’s Office asks that people stay off the ice.
Keeping a close eye on kids and pets is another thing that Ackerson and Johnson stressed.
“It doesn’t take long and bad things can happen when they’re out of sight,” Ackerson said.
Johnson urges people to keep their pets under control so they stay off the ice, and “make sure your kids aren’t playing on that ice.”
Some roads in St.Louis County have already been closed due to flooding, and more may follow depending on conditions.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” is the advice Ackerson gives to motorists encountering a road closed sign or water over a road.
“Six inches is enough water to sweep an adult off their feet, 12 inches is enough to slide a car down the roadway, and two feet for a pickup or SUV,” Ackerson cautioned.
“Water levels can be deceiving when you’re in a vehicle,” Ackerson said.
Johnson pointed out that there’s no way to know what’s below water, so use extreme caution and don’t drive through it.
“It takes very little water to flow you into a culvert or into a ditch, or whatever it is,” Johnson said.
To avoid water ending up in your basement, Johnson said you should check your sump pump to make sure it’s working and also check the hose to make sure it’s not clogged or frozen.
In the event you get water in your basement, Johnson urges you to take extreme caution unplug electrical items and be cautious using your furnace to avoid issues with carbon monoxide.
Johnson asks that people listen to pre-evacuation orders and follow evacuation orders if they are issued. Doing so allows first responders and public works crews to address the situation at hand, he said.
Ackerson urges anyone who encounters hazardous conditions to call 911, so dispatchers can call out the appropriate agency to address the situation.
“I know people are apprehensive to call 911, but that’s what it’s there for—I can’t emphasize that enough,” Ackerson said.
More information on flood watches and warnings are available on the National Weather Service website at weather.gov.
