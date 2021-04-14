Virginia High School actors Ellie Norvitch, Kaari Harsica, Wyatte Prout, and Cade Peterson practice a scene from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Wednesday in Virginia. The musical will be performed Thursday, April 15 and Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and again Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students/seniors. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, but to reserve tickets ahead of time either call the box office at 218-749-5437 ex. 1249 or visit the website staff.vmps.org/mkrage. Contact matt.krage@rrps.org with any questions.
Virginia High School actors Harrison Logan and Britta Nordin practice a scene from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical Wednesday in Virginia.
Photos by Mark Sauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.