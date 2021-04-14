Virginia High School actors Ellie Norvitch, Kaari Harsica, Wyatte Prout, and Cade Peterson practice a scene from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Wednesday in Virginia. The musical will be performed Thursday, April 15 and Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and again Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students/seniors. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, but to reserve tickets ahead of time either call the box office at 218-749-5437 ex. 1249 or visit the website staff.vmps.org/mkrage. Contact matt.krage@rrps.org with any questions.

Virginia High School actors Harrison Logan and Britta Nordin practice a scene from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical Wednesday in Virginia.

Photos by Mark Sauer

