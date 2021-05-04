ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Spring load restrictions will be removed on county roads beginning Monday, May 3, at 12:01 a.m. Some limited county roads — most of them gravel — will continue to be posted with weight restrictions due to their individual condition.
For the convenience of drivers of heavier vehicles, the county will post and maintain a map on its website showing which county roads continue to have weight restrictions enforced. The map, along with other information can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/roadrestrictions. For updates on these county roads, or for any other questions, people are encouraged to call their nearest Public Works maintenance garage. The locations include: Pike Lake – (218) 625-3800; Hibbing – (218) 262-0150; Virginia – (218) 742-9800; and Cook – (218) 666-5261.
