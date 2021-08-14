HIBBING — Last month, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves kicked off an incentive program aimed at getting more than three quarters of employees vaccinated to decrease chances of spreading variant-fueled COVID-19 cases at the mines. He told staff that if 75% of them were vaccinated, they would receive $1,500 bonuses, and if that figure jumped to 85%, they would take home $3,000.
Since then, miners at Hibbing Taconite have been saying there exists a growing division among the 750 workers at the local work site. About 55% of the employees have received vaccines and may ask Human Resources for a small sticker to place on their hard hats, as an identifier to not wear masks in certain areas of the mine. Meanwhile, hourly and salary employees who have not been vaccinated or refuse to do so are without stickers and oppose the idea that their parent company may begin to mandate vaccines after the incentive program ends on Aug. 21.
“Just like the rest of the country, our place is pretty much split,” Chris Johnson, the president of the United Steelworkers Local 2705, told the Mesabi Tribune on Thursday. “It’s causing a lot of morale issues. It’s causing issues among our members. I’ve seen it break up friendships.”
He later continued, “It’s even got families on two different sides of the coin that work out here. Ones vaccinated and others not. They haven’t talked in a long time. This whole thing is taking its toll on morale out there and literally pinning people against each other.”
Leading up to the incentive program’s deadline, Jed Howela, a miner at HibTac and USW Local 2705 member, told the Mesabi Tribune that he is not vaccinated and must wear a mask on the worksite in certain situations.
In response, he organized a protest for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Park in Hibbing to protest Cleveland-Cliff’s current COVID-19 practices and the possibility the company will create a vaccine requirement in the near future.
More than 300 people on Facebook have expressed interest in attending next week’s protest against Cleveland Cliffs. It is slated to take place two days after a similar one against Fairview Range following the announcement of a vaccine mandate at the medical center.
Both of the protests are the first known of their kind on the Range, where citizens have been vocal about private businesses such as Target and Walmart implementing mask-wearing mandates for employees. More recently, people have shifted their focus on possible government mandates, as the state of Minnesota announced earlier this week that it will join other U.S. states in requiring vaccines or testing for state employees to battle against variants.
As of Friday, at least 116,791 people had received at least one vaccine dose in St. Louis County. The Minnesota Health Department on Thursday reported that 70 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
For Howela, he “believes the virus is out there,” he said, but he raised concern over information from state and federal health agencies. Like other miners, he maintains the position that it should be his personal choice to get vaccinated. “This is not a goofy conspiracy theory,” he said on Thursday, explaining his reasons for protesting. “Our freedom is being attacked.”
Howela, who is the Republican chairman for MNGOP of St. Louis County, says the protest will be apolitical in nature. He says he has received support from miners from all sides of the political arena regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
The union president, Johnson, who has received a vaccine and plans to attend the protest, says he backs miners who do not want to receive doses regardless of their reasons. “I don’t believe you should mandate something and make people choose between their morals, their beliefs and their jobs,” he said.
The USW members acknowledged that Cleveland-Cliffs did not have a vaccine mandate in place as of press time Friday. However, they say HibTac has been requiring vaccines for people seeking to get hired on at the mine, and general managers told them to expect mandates after the incentive program deadline.
“There’s been verbal communication across Cliffs from upper management that there’s going to be a mandate if we refuse to get vaccinated,” Johnson said, referring to the company’s incentive program.
The Mesabi Tribune reached out to the Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs for comment this week via email and telephone on several occasions. Company spokespersons did not return emails and voicemails as of press time.
Amy Samsa, who has worked at HibTac for 14 years, says she has been receiving text messages from coworkers telling her to get vaccinated. Some of them support vaccine mandates, she said on Friday. “Others just want the $3,000 that comes with the incentive program.
Samsa, who says she plans on attending next week’s gathering, mentioned that she has not received a COVID-19 vaccine and has no plans to do so even if the company ends up imposing a mandate. “They’re going to have to fire me,” she said. “I don’t plan to quit. But I also won’t take the vaccine and won’t choose money over my health.”
Union members say they continue to talk amongst themselves and their families about the possibility of walking off the job if they are mandated to get vaccinated, along with spin off jobs such as contractors and vendors. But there remains a lot to consider when it comes to finances.
“I know there will be people who stick to their guns and beliefs and they’ll have to move and find something else,” Johnson said. He continued, “When the chips are down and you’re looking at your family and the insurance and the benefits and the pay. I don’t think it’ll be an easy decision, but I believe we’ll lose some, for sure.”
