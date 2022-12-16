HIBBING—Renee Hugger’s hope this holiday season and every day is that people do not let their finances define who they are.

As a financial coach, Hugger, who owns Smart Saving and Spending, also believes it is a good idea to live within your means. This is important to keep in the forefront during the holidays to eliminate financial stress and anxiety, she said.

