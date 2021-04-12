Speech team readies for next competition

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge speech team continues to excel this year and is now getting ready for the Section 7A meet after a pair of recent victories.
The Wolverines captured the Grand Rapids Finale “traveling trophy'' and went on to capture the 7A North Subsection contest two weeks ago.
The “traveling trophy'' now has a new home at Rock Ridge after the varsity speech team took top honors in the competition against 27 area schools, including powerhouse programs Walker, Bemidji, Denfeld and Hermantown.
The team now competes Friday in the Section 7A contest, which is hosted virtually by Duluth Marshall. Each team will speak remotely via a Zoom-like competition platform.
“We've actually been doing well all season,'' said varsity speech coach Jack Gritzmacher. Rock Ridge won six out of nine or 10 regular season meets, which were all involved many schools. In some bigger tournaments, they also placed highly even though they didn't win.
“We have a history of doing well. We've always valued the speech program as long as I've been here.
The Denfeld tournament had 42 schools and RR finished 12th. At the Walker meet, they were 5th out of 40 schools.
What has led to this season's success in the first year Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia were combined as Rock Ridge?
Gritzacher said bringing in the Virginia kids to the large contingent of E-G kids did help the team. The team had 29 kids to start the season (23 were from Eveleth-Gilbert and seven were from Virginia). He added he lost five or six E-G students and one from Virginia along the way.
Besides the abilities of the students in speech, adapting to the virtual format since the COVID-19 pandemic helped them succeed.
“The virtual nature of the competitions just isn't the same, but we adapted very well actually,'' Gritzmacher said.
When COVID began to hit last spring, a separate Zoom-like platform was developed for speech. It has the scoring and commentary functions all built in, Gritzmacher said. “That worked out really well.''
The team has been working together since December and has been able to continue through the season without losing any meets. They were actually able to add a couple meets because they didn't have to travel.
“It's actually kind of cool that this transpired and we were able to save the speech season,'' Gritzmacher said.
For the virtual Section 7A competition, the students will meet at the E-G High School and will be assigned a room. Each competitor will have an iPad on a stand in front of them. On the iPad will be the judge plus other students that are taking part.
“By this point in the season the kids have adapted very well to it,'' said Gritzmacher, who runs the speech program with Jason Ness and Chris Chad.
•••
The varsity speech team is led by senior captains Amara Carey (Great Speeches) and Kirsten Rothenberger (Extemporaneous Reading), both of whom earned championships at the Subsection contest.
Captains Eli Boe (Discussion) and Jake Bradach (Humorous Interpretation) placed high among the competition.
First-year speaker Ellie Norvitch (Serious Interpretation of Prose) also won championship honors in her respective category.
Abbie Sundich (Discussion) has become a dominant force on the team and will vie for top honors at the upcoming Section contest.
Dylan Celley, Rebecca Muster, and Alley Anderson dominated their category (Serious Interpretation of Poetry), along with Azalea Ray (Extemporaneous Speaking).
Last Grand Rapids champion, Sophie Statsman (Drama Interpretation) scored prominently at Subsections, as did Brennan Muhich (Original Oratory) and Quinn Ufford (Discussion), along with Ella Widmer, Jaelyn Wright, and Marian Louks in their category (Serious Interpretation of Prose).
Daisy Borden and Dani Logan teamed up (Duo Interpretation) to place well in the contest.
Finally, a few youngsters on the team, Apres Surla (Storytelling), along with Christina Louks and Olivia Fernlund (Creative Expression, both), made the cut and will compete with this talented team at the Section contest.
