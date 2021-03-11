Jerome Dionte Spann, the 33-year-old man accused in a 2018 Hibbing homicide, waived his right to a jury trial during a hearing last week, leaving his fate in the hands of a single judge in the northeastern Minnesota district.
Spann and his public defender, Elizabeth Ann Polling, filed the jury trial waiver Friday during an omnibus hearing that came about four months after their attempt to toss a grand jury indictment on a first-degree murder charge was denied by Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan.
It’s the latest step in what is shaping up to be the final months in the investigation and prosecution of the Christmas Day killing of 34-year-old Jeryel Octavious McBeth.
Spann has been held in the St. Louis County Jail for more than two years awaiting trial, which has been delayed in part by grand jury proceedings since the coronavirus pandemic halted in-person court hearings. Trials are set to begin in-person again on March 15, when Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea ordered in-person criminal trials to resume across district courts in the state, so long as they adhere to the judicial branch’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
The next hearing for Spann is a pre-trial meeting scheduled for April 16.
A 13-day trial is slated to begin April 28, with Sullivan presiding as the sole determiner of guilt for the defendant.
In choosing a bench trial, Spann will bypass a jury of St. Louis County and Hibbing community members in lieu of the judge. It’s a calculated risk as the jury would have to be unanimous to reach a verdict, whereas Sullivan is essentially unanimous in her decision.
If found guilty, it could mean the difference between life behind bars or the chance he could one day leave prison. The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life without parole sentence, while he could face up to 40 years for the second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.
