HIBBING — On Christmas in 2018, Jenna Wersal and Kyshaun Klasko, both 18, were driving to the Memorial Building when they stopped to pick up a man walking outside in the cold of the night. Klasko told his then girlfriend to pull her Trailblazer over on the side of the road and let his friend “Rome” into the vehicle.
The man, whom the former couple identified as Jerome Dionte Spann, provided directions to his vehicle parked near 2408 Third Ave. E. The trio drove past a large crowd of people before he asked the driver to pull over.
Klasko followed Spann out of the vehicle and then watched the man he knew for a month and a half pull out a weapon from his front waistband — “a five-shot revolver” — and take aim at the crowd. He claimed to see “Spann fire five shots.” Wersal, who recalled standing near her vehicle, had never met Spann (she only knew the passenger as “Rome” and later learned his name through the media and via Facebook posts) and said that she never saw him either carry or shoot a gun but she heard the shots ring out. “I seen Spann with his hand in the air,” she said. “Then I heard three shots.” As soon as the shots went off, the three of them ran back into the vehicle and took off.
The former couple testified on Tuesday, the second day of the bench trial of Spann, the man charged with murder in Jeyel McBeth’s death. The two spoke before the court in exchange for plea deals after being charged with aiding and abetting.
District Judge Rachel Sullivan presided over the courtroom, as Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich and defense attorneys Elizabeth Polling and Hannah Forti questioned the witnesses on the stand.
Handcuffed and dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Klasko, who is incarcerated at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, identified Spann, who wore plain clothes while shackled, in the courtroom and when watching a home security video provided to the authorities. Wersal did not identify Spann in-person. She told the defense she knew her passenger was an African-American man but she could not recall his facial features. She changed her answer when the prosecutor pointed out she previously told a grand jury she had “no doubt Mr. Spann was the shooter.”
After recalling the shooting incident, Klasko and Wersal told attorneys they drove Spann to one home and then dropped him off at another home belonging to the mother of his children near Bennett Park. She said the man wanted a ride down to The Cities, but she would not drive the 200 miles south. “He said he had to get away,” she said.
The pair did not call 911. “I was forced into assisting,” Wersal said. Klasko later added, “I was scared too, because I knew his family.” They ended up speaking to law enforcement two days laters when officers arrived at the home of Klasko’s mother. They would talk with cops in squad cars and at the police station and eventually testified before a grand jury the following year.
The defense attorney, Polling, pointed out that Klasko, who is Black, had been questioned by white officers and knew he would be charged in connection to the shooting. She harped on his cooperation as an exchange for a stay of imposition.
The vivid testimony came as the state continued its murder case against Spann, now 32, who is accused of killing McBeth and injuring Damien Stuckey. Spann is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Since it is a bench trial, the judge, Sullivan, will determine whether he serves a life sentence without parole if convicted of the most serious offense.
Hibbing police officers
On Tuesday morning, the judge heard from police officers who responded to the fatal shooting, and state agents who investigated the scene for bullet fragments.
The prosecutor called Hibbing police officer Reid Holum to the stand, where he told the courtroom he responded to a disturbance call on Christmas Eve in Graysherwoods Apartments. Spann called 911 and reported McBeth and two other men came to his home “threatening to beat him up,” he said. The two men did not come into contact that night.
His testimony added to Fralich’s evolving narrative of an ongoing feud between Spann and McBeth predating the fatal shooting. Defense attorneys, Polling and Forti, who have been countering the storyline, are expected to start calling their own witnesses to the courtroom later this week.
On the stand, Hibbing police officer Joe Casey testified he was initially dispatched to the Greyhound Bus Museum but the directions were made in error and he was redirected to Third Avenue East to become the third officer on scene. He turned on his recording device bought at Radio Shack (the police department did not have body cameras at the time), and briefly spoke with McBeth’s nephew, Jamien Stuckey, who had been shot in the left side of his abdomen.
Meantime, an ambulance provided medical aid to McBeth, who was shot multiple times and lying in the street.
The court played an audio recording of Casey speaking with Ustavious Stuckey. (Ustavious is McBeth’s nephew and Jamien’s brother). The officer said he claimed to see Spann shoot a black, 9mm, before returning to a dark-colored vehicle with another man and taking off southbound on East 25th Street.
In cross-examination, Casey said a 9mm does not resemble a revolver.
Minnesota BCA agents
Several witnesses from the Bemidji-based Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension office took the stand to detail their involvement in analyzing the crime scene in Hibbing.
Forensic scientist Jessica Hunt described being called by Hibbing police around 9 p.m. that night and showing up to the local scene at 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2018. It was dark and cold. Minus 10 degrees. There were several inches of snow on the road which had been previously plowed.
Hunt found no blood at the scene. Yet she located the police findings of bullet fragments on top of the snow in the road (actually, police had covered it with latex gloves) and in the front siding of a home across the street. She secured the evidence and used a 3-D imager to take measurements of the area. The agents did not return when the snow melted.
Another forensic scientist, Ashley Fetch, who has expertise in firearms, said the state agency has the ability to determine the caliber of a bullet and the type of cartridge that it may be ceded in.
The bullet fragments at the scene were consistent with a .38 caliber bullet. The agency made a list of possible cartridges: .38 Special; 357 Rem Max; and 357 Magnum.
“Typically, these are seen being used in revolvers,” Fetch said.
“But they are not exclusive,” Fralich quickly added. They could be seen in semi-automatics.
At one point, the prosecutor informed the judge that the mother of Spann’s children had been sitting in the courtroom and listening to the testimonies of Holcum and a state forensic scientist. The problem, she said, was the woman told the bailiff she was not a witness, though she remained on the defense team’s list to testify in the upcoming days of the trial. The prosecutor moved to disqualify her as a witness, as she apparently violated the sequestration order.
Polling argued the matter, saying the girlfriend who has maintained contact with Spann while he remains in the county jail had not been informed about the order and attorneys had already told her to leave once they realized she was here. The judge decided she would not strike the woman from the list yet noted it was “a concern” that she failed to identify herself as a witness.
