HIBBING — A Hibbing man may soon face an Iron Range jury for charges related to a 2018 Christmas Day murder in his home city.
Jerome Dionte Spann, 31, has been held in the St. Louis County Jail for more than two years since his arrest. He remains accused of killing 34-year-old Jeryel Octavious McBeth on charges that a grand jury later upgraded to premeditated first-degree murder. If convicted, he could end up serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Between the coronavirus pandemic and legal challenges, including an effort to invalidate the grand jury indictment, Spann’s case has exceeded the typical time a person spends in the county jail awaiting a trial.
Last Tuesday, his attorney Elizabeth Ann Polling, filed a proposed jury questionnaire with the Sixth District Court in light of the upcoming 13-day trial beginning April 28. On Monday, she filed a speedy trial request. Meantime, an omnibus hearing is set before Judge Rachel C. Sullivan in Hibbing on Friday.
In-person jury trials and court hearings have been offset for most of the past year by COVID-19, prompting delays in a number of proceedings. For example, on the Iron Range in December 2020, a man accused in a Virginia shooting a year earlier eventually pleaded guilty to the crime after his trial was reset multiple times as the pandemic halted in-person activities. Yet that pause is set to end on March 15, when Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea ordered in-person criminal trials to resume across district courts in the state, so long as they adhere to the judicial branch’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
“We are gradually increasing in-person activities in court facilities in a safe and responsible manner that will allow the courts to fulfill our constitutional obligation, while we continue to do all that we can to protect public health and safety,” Gildea said.
Barring any setbacks in Minnesota’s coronavirus infection rate, Spann, who would turn 32 during his scheduled trial this spring, could have his fate sealed after almost 30 months in jail.
So far, he has pleaded not guilty to the three charges filed against him for the 2018 homicide, including second-degree assault, second-degree murder and first-degree murder. Spann and his public defender sought to toss the grand jury indictment on the most severe crime in August 2020, nearly one year after the charge was handed down, claiming jurors were biased and evidence was inadmissible.
It wasn’t until November 2020, after both sides filed briefs to argue their side, did the judge, Sullivan, ultimately uphold the indictment.
Spann pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge on Jan. 7, 2021. He remains in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bail and faces up 40 years in prison on the second degree charges and life without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder.
The killing of McBeth
It was Christmas, a Tuesday night in 2018 when someone exited an SUV and shot 34-year-old McBeth three times, piercing the left side of his chest, right shoulder and right forearm. He was later pronounced dead at Fairview Range Medical Center.
The fatal shooting happened outside of a residence at 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing. Stuckey, then 25, also took a bullet here, but he was treated at the hospital and released without life-threatening injuries.
The following day, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Spann as the gunman and notified the media that he might be on the run down in the Twin Cities metro area. The BCA reported that Spann, described as a 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 210 pound African American male with brown hair and brown eyes, fled the scene in Hibbing in a vehicle with an unidentified African American male and the pair “may have traveled to St. Paul, where Spann has relatives.” The agency cautioned that Spann should be considered armed and dangerous, and that citizens should not approach him, but rather call 911 or the Hibbing Police Department with information on his whereabouts.
(In 2013, Spann was convicted of a gross misdemeanor count of carrying or possessing a firearm without a permit in Ramsey County, according to criminal history search on the BCA. He was convicted of a similar charge in Hennepin County in 2017.)
That Friday, BCA agents and St. Paul Police officers arrested Spann at a home located at 34 Sycamore St. E. in the State Capital and then booked him into the Ramsey County Jail on suspiction of murder and other possible charges. At the time, the Hibbing Police told the media that Spann knew both McBeth and Stuckey. “This was not a random thing,” HPD Sgt. Jeffrey Ronchetti told the Mesabi Tribune. “These were individuals that knew each other.”
