A Minnesota man facing life in prison for a Christmas Day 2018 murder in Hibbing was denied a new judge ahead of his requested bench trial.
Jerome Dionte Spann had asked that Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan be removed from his case, just weeks before a scheduled bench trial last month, citing her family’s relationship with a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent.
The agent, Paul Gherardi, is set to be a witness in the trial and Spann’s defense team questioned if Sullivan could weigh his testimony fairly. Sullivan disclosed the family relationship numerous times — their sons play on the same hockey team and were coached by the judge’s spouse and Gherardi — but Spann and his team expressed concern over the connection after waiving a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, where the judge would decide his fate.
Spann faces a life sentence if convicted of the most serious crime, first-degree murder, and could be imprisoned for decades if convicted on the lesser charges of second-degree murder or second-degree assault, stemming from the killing of Jeryel Octavius McBeth, 34, of Hibbing, on Christmas Day 2018.
Chief Judge Michael J. Cuzzo of the Sixth Judicial District denied the defense motion to remove Sullivan earlier this week, citing a lack of evidence that she would not be fair.
“[Spann’s] questioning of Judge Sullivan’s impartiality is speculative and not reasonable,” Cuzzo wrote in a May 12 order. “The mere circumstance of Judge Sullivan’s past professional relationship with Agent Gherardi, and current indirect social relationship with him, does not convince this Court that Judge Sullivan has any actual bias.”
He continued that Sullivan “dispelled any such appearance of impartiality by her repeated disclosures to the parties about her contacts with Agent Gherardi, and by giving [Spann] ample time to object to her continued appointment in the case.”
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich signaled to the court in a filing earlier this week that “we were set for trial, and this matter needs to move forward,” citing Spann being in custody for more than 800 days at the St. Louis County Jail. He was first booked on Dec. 28, 2018. A grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges in September 2019.
A scheduling conference is set for May 24 in front of Sullivan and a pretrial hearing on June 10 with Judge Mark A. Munger. The original bench trial was set to begin April 28 but was cancelled as the court weighed the request to remove Sullivan.
