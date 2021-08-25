HIBBING — Jerome Dionte Spann was dressed in a blue button-down shirt and dark slacks, his hands handcuffed and folded while he sat in his chair, in the small courtroom.
As District Court Judge Rachel Sullivan asked him questions, Spann leaned into the microphone on the desk and spoke some of the first words the public has heard from him in nearly three years since the death of Jeryel McBeth in Hibbing on Christmas 2018. He then agreed with his lawyer, Elizabeth Polling, who said they had talked on many occasions about the possibility of him testifying but he ultimately denied the chance to do so.
After three days of testimony, both the state and defense on Wednesday rested their cases in the murder trial of Spann, who is accused of fatally shooting McBeth and injuring Damien Stuckey.
The judge is expected to receive written closing arguments next month. She scheduled out deadlines for the prosecutor on Sept. 1, followed by the defense lawyer on Sept. 8 and the state’s rebuttal on Sept. 13. She denied requests from both attorneys seeking to extend their timelines. “This case has been pending for a very long time and everyone involved deserves a resolution in this,” she said.
Earlier that afternoon, the judge rejected Polling’s motion for a directed verdict, saying she would move forward in the bench trial in which Spann could face life in prison if convicted of premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Polling had argued that Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich provided “circumstantial evidence” including unreliable witnesses. “The state has not provided sufficient evidence that identifies Mr. Spann on this case,” she said. In response, Fralich contended that “there’s been an overwhelming amount of evidence” as witnesses testified to identifying Spann as the shooter and described reasons for him to “target” McBeth following previous altercations between the two men.
Fralich used her final day in court to try to convince the judge that Spann had been present at the time of the shooting outside a home at 2801 E. Third Ave. in Hibbing. She again used home security footage from nearby residents to place him at the scene and offered his T-mobile cell phone records she said proved he remained in city limits shortly after the incident.
Her presentation in the courtroom was delayed several times totaling nearly an hour due to technical difficulties.
On the stand, Hibbing Deputy Chief Tyler Schwerzler testified to driving to the local police station after being called into work that holiday night. There, his fellow officers identified Spann as a suspect and noted that his whereabouts were unknown. Schwerezler called a cell phone number provided to him, and the voice message identified the user as “Jerome.”
After contacting the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Schwerzler said he prepared a warrant that night for T-mobile to conduct a “trace and trap,” in order to obtain data regarding the location of Spann’s cell and his incoming and outgoing calls. The deputy chief began to receive data at 4:01 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2018, which he said places the phone at a Hibbing residence. The finding was consistent with testimony from a previous witness who said Spann had come over to their home to remove his cell’s SIM card and asked to use their phone, the prosecutor confirmed. That witness said they did not recall whether Spann had come over the night of the shooting or in the following days.
Schwerzler said the data shows contact being made from Spann’s cell within an hour of the shooting to his then girlfriend and to Kyshaun Klasko, the man who told the court earlier this week that his then girlfriend, Jenna Wersal, drove Spann to East Third Avenue. There, Klasko previously said he witnessed Spann pull out a weapon from his front waistband — “a five-shot revolver” — and take aim at the crowd. He claimed to see “Spann fire five shots,” he said on Tuesday.
Schwerlzer narrated audio and video footage he said shows the series of events from the night of the shooting: Spann driving his red Mitsubishi Eclipse to Usavious Stuckey’s home on 2nd Avenue East (McBeth and Damien were at the home); Spann parking his vehicle at East Third Avenue; Spann walking on the street away from the home; McBeth later driving a Ford Explorer to the block; Wersal driving her Chevy Trailblazer later onto the same block, individuals getting out of the Trailblazer; five shots being fired; and an individual, whom the police identified as Spann, walking back to the Trailblazer, before it took off eastbound on the connecting 24th Street.
On the 911 call, a woman could be heard telling dispatch she was McBeth’s girlfriend. “Help. Help. He’s been shot. He’s been shot.” She also identified Spann as the shooter.
The deputy chief said a video showed a vehicle driven by David Johnson, a retired Hibbing police officer, make a left from 24th Street onto E. Third Avenue. Johnson previously testified he heard five gunshots and called 911 to ask dispatch to send an ambulance for McBeth who was then shot and lying on the ground.
Hibbing investigator Stephen Dolinich testified that he too was called into work that night and was told on the scene that Spann was identified as a suspect. He drove to the Hibbing hospital, where McBeth had died and Damien Stuckey was receiving medical treatment.
Fralich played an audio recording of the investigator’s interview with Ustavious Stuckey at the hospital. But Polling objected to Stuckey talking about previous altercations between Spann and McBeth. She told the judge the statements “are extremely unreliable,” since Ustavious Stuckey never filed complaints with the police department and so there existed a lack of corroboration.
Sullivan, who had signed a motion from the defense team barring testimony regarding events before Christmas Eve, moved to strike a portion of the recorded interview and said she would disregard another section.
Then, Fralich decided to pull the entire recording as an exhibit. Without it, she asked Dolinich about the interview. The investigator testified Stuckey told him Spann fired “five and then six shots” and also identified the man’s vehicle as the red Mitsubishi parked on the block where the shooting took place.
As the defense’s only witness, Polling questioned Sixth District Public Defender investigator Charles Rachunek about a phone call he made the previous day to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. He testified to the office telling him Spann had never filed an application for a carry and concealed gun permit.
