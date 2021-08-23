HIBBING — Jerome Dionte Spann was 29 when he was charged with murder and assault charges and booked into the county jail. Nearly three years later, he sat in district court for his trial.
He had pleaded not-guilty to initial charges before a grand jury indictment. In the wake of COVID-19-related delays, Sixth District Judge Rachel Sullivan rejected an effort by public defenders to dismiss the murder indictment due to alleged juror bias and inadmissible testimony. Earlier this year, Spann and Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Polling, waived his right to a jury trial and attempted to remove Sullivan from the case since her family has a relationship with an agent from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. But the attempt failed and Sullivan presided over the start of the bench trial on Monday.
Spann, now 32, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, intentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He sat before the judge who would end up determining whether he serves a life sentence without parole if convicted of the most serious offense.
In the courtroom, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich and defense attorneys, Polling and Hannah Forti, waived their rights to make opening statements. Instead, the state called five people to the stand for the first day of a trial scheduled out for over one week in the court. Attorneys indicated they expect to submit written closings to the judge.
The basic facts of a Christmas Day murder are not in dispute. On a Tuesday night in 2018, Jeryel McBeth, 34, and his nephew, Jamien Stuckey, were standing with other individuals outside of a home at 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing. Two people exited a nearby vehicle. One of them carried a handgun, approached the group and shot McBeth three times: in the left side of the chest, right shoulder and right forearm. He continued to shoot rounds, striking Stuckey. An ambulance transported McBeth to Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, where he was pronounced dead. Stuckey did not have life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
The prosecutor played the 911 call in the courtroom. An unknown woman was heard describing herself to dispatch as McBeth’s girlfriend. “Help. Help. He’s been shot. He’s been shot.” She cried and screamed. She identified Spann as the shooter.
On the stand, Usavious Stuckey and his girlfriend described spending time with family and friends at their home on 2nd Avenue East. Both his uncle, McBeth, and his brother, Jamien Stuckey, were at the gathering. They had plans to move the holiday party to his late grandmother’s home in Graysherwood’s Apartments near 29th Street.
“We were closer than brothers,” he said of McBeth. “He was my rock. He was more like a father figure.”
After 7 p.m., Stuckey said people were making the trips to his grandmother’s home (McBeth’s mothers’) when he heard “screaming and commotion '' in the back of the house on 2nd Avenue East. “It sounded like a fight,” he said, telling the courtroom why he came out of the home. He claimed to see Spann’s vehicle and tail lights as someone drove out of the area.
Stuckey testified to knowing Spann, who dated his girlfriend’s sister and also lived in Graysherwood. He described a feud between McBeth and Spann that dated back more than a week.
With this in mind, he said he joined McBeth and others in driving after the vehicle and were flagged down on Third Avenue East. People came out of the house, and his group got out of the vehicle. Then, a Ford Explorer parked nearby. Two men exited. “Shots started being fired,” Stuckey said. “But I only seen one person with a gun.”
Fralich asked whether he could see Spann’s face under the street lights. “Crystal clear,” he replied.
In an often heated exchange, Forti and the defense team questioned Stuckey’s memory of him apparently seeing the gunman and the type of firearm used and hearing the number of shots. They appeared to dig for differences in his testimony and what he previously told law enforcement officers and the grand jury. Fralich argued that he had told officers on the scene that there were five shots fired. Stuckey debated the same, saying he may have changed his answers at later dates due to post-traumatic-stress-disorder. “She traumatized the mess out of me,” he said at one point.
“I saw Jeryel pushed up against the driver’s side of the vehicle with the door open,” he said during his testimony. He was conscious and talking. “Ain’t nobody come to help. His last words were to tell them to hurry up.”
David Johnson, a retired Hibbing police officer, testified he was driving home from his mother’s house in Kelly Lake when he heard “commotion” on Third Avenue. He drove back, heard five gunshots, and called 911 and asked them to send an ambulance. “There’s someone lying on the ground,” he told dispatch during the call played in the courtroom.
Johnson testified to seeing people in-and-out of the home and speaking with McBeth while he lay on the snow-covered road. “It was pretty chaotic,” he said. He claimed he could see in the night, though he got a flashlight at one point to better look at the man’s gunshot wounds. “Hang in there, buddy. We’re going to get help,” he said in the call.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Kladivo, who was a sergeant with the local police department at the time of the shooting, testified to being the first officer on the scene.
Kladivo said he did not recall whether McBeth was alive or dead. He did not remember whether he tried to talk to him. Instead he tried to handle the crowd. “It was mass chaos,” he said. He later added, “People were yelling and screaming…” Eventually, officers cleared the scene and medical aid tended to those shot. Kladivo said people told him that Spann had been the shooter. He did not find guns in the home, but located a piece of lead near the home and a bullet hole in the house across the street.
At one point, Dr. Anne Bracey, who performed the autopsy at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, testified that a toxicology report showed McBeth had methamphetamine, amphetamine and marijuana in his system yet she ruled “the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.”
Bracey often pointed to McBeth’s autopsy photographs when describing the damage to his chest, lungs and hands.
In those moments, Spann turned away, closing his eyes and looking down to the courtroom floor.
