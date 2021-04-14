VIRGINIA — The Virginia Soroptimists are happy to announce this year’s recipients of our Live Your Dream Award: Jessica Casey from Cloquet, Minn., and Haille Ross from Eveleth.
Jessica will receive $1,000.00 and Haille will receive $500.00. These grant awards can be used for tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense. Jessica will now advance to the Region level, where one recipient will receive $5,000.
To qualify for our “Live Your Dream Award”
The applicant is a woman who serves as the primary wage earner for their family and seeks financial assistance to go back to school to improve her and her families lives. Congratulations to Jessica and Haille!
Applications for our "Live Your Dream Award" are available on line. http://bit.ly/LYDA-apply or contact our local club sivirginia@soroptimist.net.
Soroptimist International of Virginia is one of nearly 1,300 clubs that make up Soroptimist International of the Americas, a volunteer organization for women committed to improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to economic empowerment.
