VIRGINIA—Rock Ridge School Board member Pollyann Sorcan filed suit Wednesday against the Rock Ridge School District for alleged deliberate and continuous damages to her First Amendment rights, according to a news release from the Upper Midwest Law Center.
Sorcan contends the board’s actions prevented her from effectively performing her duties as a board member.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court “seeks damages and an injunction to end the board’s ongoing illegal retaliation and punishment against Ms. Sorcan.’’ She is also seeking a jury trial in the matter.
“The school district has received notice of Polly Sorcan’s complaints against the Rock Ridge School Board,’’ Superintendent Noel Schmidt said. “At this time we have no comment on the matter, as we need to process and look through the document.”
Rock Ridge School Board Chair Bill Addy said he could not comment on the lawsuit at this time.
The UMLC news release states “Ms. Sorcan would ask relevant but tough questions regarding policies before the board. The other board members grew frustrated by this and chose to retaliate against her inappropriately. Additionally, she would advocate for members of the public who wanted to speak, which was considered intolerable to some of the other members.’’
On August 9, 2021, the School Board passed a resolution to censure Ms. Sorcan based on unsupported allegations of misconduct, limiting her free speech and access to committee meetings. Ms. Sorcan was not just censured—she was also stripped of committee assignments, and the board attempted to bar her from even attending committee meetings to be informed of the board’s business like any citizen. After seventeen months, on February 13, 2023, Ms. Sorcan was finally reinstated to three committees, less than all other board members, and continues to face retaliation by the board, according to UMLC and the lawsuit. “The defendants made various unfounded allegations against Ms. Sorcan in the resolution authorizing a censure. Upon her denial of these allegations and request for evidence, the board failed to provide any, yet censure against her was still approved.’’
“When our client advocated for fiscal discipline, sought to be truly informed as to the matters on which the board votes, and supported the public’s right to be heard under board policy, the board retaliated against her by censuring her and stripping her of committee assignments, in violation of her First Amendment rights,” said James Dickey, Senior Trial and Appellate Counsel at the UMLC. “The board took unreasonable and unconstitutional actions against her. We are committed to rectifying that in a court of law.”
To this day, no support has been provided for the Board’s allegations, and she continues to face retaliation by the Board, the news release said.
The UMLC of Golden Valley, Minn., filed the lawsuit on Sorcan’s behalf. The Upper Midwest Law Center of Golden Valley, Minn., is a non-profit, public-interest law firm with the mission to initiate pro-freedom litigation to protect against constitutional violations, government overreach, special interest agendas, and public union corruption and abuses. UMLC is a 501©(3) organization.
Sorcan has served on Eveleth, Eveleth-Gilbert and Rock Ridge school boards for 20 of the last 36 years. She was most recently re-elected on Nov. 8, 2022.
Sorcan’s lawsuit asks the Court to grant her a number of items of relief “after a trial by jury, which is demanded.’’ They are as follows:
• A declaration that the Rock Ridge School District (ISD 2909) and the Board Chair’s actions censuring and removing plaintiff Sorcan from all of her committee assignments in retaliation for her exercising her speech in carrying out her elected duties is unlawful and a violation of her First Amendment rights.
• An injunction requiring ISD 2909 and the Board Chair to formally rescind the censure and appoint her to a number of committees commensurate with her peers.
• A declaration that ISD 2909’s interpretations and corresponding policies and practices related to the Minnesota Open Meeting Law are legally erroneous and violate Sorcan’s First Amendment rights.
• An injunction allowing Sorcan to attend committee meetings on which she does not serve; requiring defendants to provide three days notice for any special meeting, including committee meetings; and enjoining defendants’ negotiation committees from caucusing privately during district-union negotiations.
• An award of general, actual, and nominal damages for defendants’ violation of Sorcan’s rights under the First Amendment.
• An award of attorney fees in favor of Sorcan and against defendants upon Sorcan prevailing in the lawsuit.
• An award of punitive damages against ISD 2909 because of its intentional, willful, malicious, and/or reckless disregard for Sorcan’s First Amendment rights.
• An award of all other relief the Court may deem just, proper or equitable.
