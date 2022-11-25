VIRGINIA—David Pearsall, son of the late J. Edward Pearsall, a Marine Corps veteran and well-known long-time mayor of Virginia, has written a book titled, “Son of Wake Island,” a tribute to his father and the United States Marine Corps and civilian defenders of Wake Island, a remote island in the Pacific Ocean where a heroic battle was waged against the Japanese December 8-23, 1941.

Pearsall, who lives in Peoria, Arizona, with wife Carole, wrote of his book, “After Wake Island fell to the Japanese, Pearsall’s father, USMC PFC John Edward Pearsall, along with close to 1,200 military members and civilians, became prisoners of war and were transported via a converted Japanese luxury ocean liner to Japan and then to China. The prisoners were stripped of clothing for the journey and given sparse amounts of food and water. They suffered torture and deprivation at the hands of the enemy for close to four years until the war ended.”

