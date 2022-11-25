VIRGINIA—David Pearsall, son of the late J. Edward Pearsall, a Marine Corps veteran and well-known long-time mayor of Virginia, has written a book titled, “Son of Wake Island,” a tribute to his father and the United States Marine Corps and civilian defenders of Wake Island, a remote island in the Pacific Ocean where a heroic battle was waged against the Japanese December 8-23, 1941.
Pearsall, who lives in Peoria, Arizona, with wife Carole, wrote of his book, “After Wake Island fell to the Japanese, Pearsall’s father, USMC PFC John Edward Pearsall, along with close to 1,200 military members and civilians, became prisoners of war and were transported via a converted Japanese luxury ocean liner to Japan and then to China. The prisoners were stripped of clothing for the journey and given sparse amounts of food and water. They suffered torture and deprivation at the hands of the enemy for close to four years until the war ended.”
In 1985, Pearsall, who had a career in the travel industry, organized a reunion trip to Wake Island for the survivors and their families, marking the 40th anniversary of their release from captivity. In a news release about his book, David Pearsall said, “More than 250 people journeyed to Wake Island, with a stopover in Honolulu. Pearsall recounts the events, and all the emotions of the memorable trip, in detail. In 1988, Pearsall organized a second trip for survivors to dedicate a memorial to the civilian construction workers of Wake Island. There were already memorials in place for military service members and the Japanese.”
Pearsall tells the story through interviews with survivors and family members and incorporates historic documents as well as photos from the National Archives. He also includes his father’s POW diaries and a collection of sketches of POW life done by Joseph J. Astarita, one of the POW civilian workers who was able to transport the sketches out of the POW camp, rolled up and hidden in two Red Cross shaving cream tubes.
This is online biographical information about J. Edward Pearsall: “John Edward Pearsall was born on April 20, 1920, in Virginia to Dr. Robert P. Pearsall and Anna S. Nelson. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Pacific Theatre Guam: Wake Island during World War II. Two weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941, he was captured on Wake Island by the Japanese. Pearsall spent almost four years as a Japanese prisoner at Shanghai War Prisoners Camp—Kiawgwan Shanghai 31-121, eventually released/liberated in September of 1945. Recipient of the Purple Heart. After returning to the states, he was elected and served as mayor of Virginia, Minnesota, from 1966-1976. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks. Religion was Presbyterian. He died at the Virginia hospital July 27, 1998.” His wife Marge died in 2009. They had three children, John (Susan) Pearsall of Virginia, Dave (Carole) Pearsall of Arizona and Carol (Phil) Brankin of Illinois.
Pearsall’s granddaughter Sarah Lambert wrote online in 2010: “My grandfather was captured and taken prisoner of war on Wake Island during the start of World War II. He was held as a prisoner of war until the war ended. I cannot imagine the things he had to endure in the name of freedom, and I am grateful for his service to his country, as well as all other men and women who serve and who have served so we can be free.”
And from Carole Pearsall: “My husband had a dream. His dad was a 21-year-old Marine at the beginning WWII. He was captured with his fellow Marines and civilian workers after a valiant fight on Wake Island. It was a heroic short battle, but a long time spent in Hell. They were brought to China and Japan and were POWs for 4 years. Dave was in the travel industry most of his life. So, 40 years after his dad was released, he arranged two trips back to where it all began. A little-known Island, which is an atoll made up of 3 islands between Hawaii and Japan. He chartered 2 Hawaiian Air DC-8’s, and the dream became a reality in 1985 and 88 with 250 Marines, civilians and their families on each trip.
After experiencing such an emotional time and getting to know these men, he had another dream. After all these years he wanted to write a book about his dad, his stories, and mainly a tribute to these brave Marine and Civilian survivors, for their progeny and generations yet unborn, so these heroic men, survivors of Wake Island shall never be forgotten. I hope you enjoy this book, written with many tears, as much as I did watching the two dreams of Dave’s life come to fruition.”
