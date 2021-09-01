ELY — You can add bear hunters to the list of people affected by wildfires and drought conditions in northern Minnesota.
The 2021 season opened Wednesday but because the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) is still closed, hunters in Bear Permit Area (BPA) 22 have no place to go until at least Sept. 3 and maybe longer.
On Aug. 21, U.S. Forest Service officials announced they were closing the BWCA, “due to active and increasing fire activity, extreme drought, and limited resources.”
The closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes and wilderness entry points and was initially supposed to run through Aug. 27.
That date has been extended through this Friday.
Dan Stark, Large Carnivore Specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said Wednesday by email that BPA 22 includes all of the BWCA, except the Trout Lake portion, and therefore bear hunters can’t access it.
“The season is open through Oct. 17 and there may still be an opportunity for a bear hunter in permit area 22 to hunt later in the season,” he said.
Tom Rusch, DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower area, said by email there are currently no other options for hunters who purchased permits for that area.
“The DNR cannot legally authorize licenses for use in a different zone. We are exploring options to find a resolution for hunters that have a bear license for area 22, but we are not able to refund licenses at this time,” he wrote. “In other bear permit areas affected by closures hunters can still use their license in the portion of the permit area that is not affected by closures."
Each year in Minnesota, the DNR offers a limited number of bear permits per BPA and this year the deadline to apply for one was Aug. 1. Permits are specific to management units.
There were 50 permits sold for BPA 22.
There are currently two active fires in the BWCA that led to the closure.
The John Ek Fire, in the southeast corner of the BWCA, has burned about 1,350 acres. The Whelp Fire, four miles north of Sawbill Lake, is estimated to have burned about 50 acres.
Both are located in remote areas but crews have been doing work in and around the area.
Both fires are thought to have been started by lightning in mid-August and are at 0% containment.
---
Greenwood fire
The U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday that continued moderate weather has helped firefighters make good progress with finding hot spots and putting out smokes near the containment line.
Heavy equipment operators continued improvements of the Stony River Grade Road, serving as the primary eastern containment line of the fire. Shaded fuel break construction continued along Highway 1.
The fire acreage for the Greenwood Fire is 26,028 acres with 37% containment, according to a news release.
Officials also reported that Wednesday was set to be a transition day between the Eastern Area Gold Team and the Northern Rockies Team 3. Today, the Northern Rockies Team 3 will take control of the fire.
---
Closures
Closures related to the Greenwood Fire include:
• Hwy 2 is closed from Forest Hwy 11 to Hwy 1. Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
• A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
• DNR and Forest Service restrictions involving recreational and mechanized operation restrictions on state owned land and in the Superior National Forest are still in effect.
• Dispersed camping in state forests and backcountry camping in state parks was closed in the northern portion of St. Louis County, and all of Lake, Cook and Koochiching counties, with the exception of the four designated backcountry sites at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park.
• Land management activities on DNR-managed lands within these counties will also be restricted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
• Superior National Forest lands and roads along the upper portion of the Gunflint Trail are closed due to fires in the vicinity and limited firefighting resources. The closure includes all forest lands and roads along Cook County 12/Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 intersection to the end of the Gunflint Trail. Trails End and Iron Lake campground are in the closure area. This closure is consistent with Cook County pre-evacuation areas.
• Across Superior National Forest, there are several closure orders in place to protect public health and safety due to wildfires. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
• A temporary flight restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire areas.
