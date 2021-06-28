Solar panel production is going big in Mountain Iron.
Heliene, Inc.'s solar panel manufacturing plant in the city's Renewable Energy Park will become the second largest solar photovoltaic module producer in the nation under a $5.5 million appropriation signed into law by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
“This is important for the growth (of solar power),” Martin Pochtaruk, Heliene, Inc., president said. “The demand for the product we make will continue to increase. The electrification of power generation in the United States is not going to stop.”
The $5.5 million grant will help fund a $29 million expansion of the solar plant.
Language approving the funding is part of the Minnesota Legislature Omnibus Commerce, Climate & Energy Finance & Policy bill.
The grant goes to the Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority. The authority will lead construction of a 70,000 square-foot addition of the existing facility and lease it to the company.
Several Iron Range legislators moved the funding support forward.
“It's a big deal,” Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm said of the expansion. “They'll be making a new panel every 24 seconds and they're going to be hiring more people.”
The expansion puts Heliene and Mountain Iron on the leading edge of solar power production.
With the expansion, the only solar plant that will be bigger than Mountain Iron based on capacity, is in Georgia, Pochtaruk said.
“It's an incredibly big step to advance this project and make it more viable,” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora said of the plant. “It's a major opportunity to create jobs in a sector that no doubt is becoming more mainstream.”
Heliene's existing 25,000 square-foot facility in Mountain Iron produces 150 megawatts of solar generating electrical power per year, Pochtaruk said.
With the addition, the plant will produce 500 megawatts of solar power per year, he said.
Solar modules manufactured at the plant helps move America forward in the production of green energy, Pochtaruk said.
“Of new power generation, solar is 40 percent,” Pochtaruk said. “What we know is it's a trend that's not going away.”
Design of the addition is underway.
Construction is expected to start in July toward a 2022 completion date.
Fifty new jobs will be added to the plant's current 35-person workforce, according to Pochtaruk.
Jobs created by the expansion are critical to the Iron Range, Tomassoni said.
“It's jobs,” Tomassoni said. “It's also a huge contribution to the new electrical economy and it's an amazing manufacturing plant on the Iron Range, which is a big deal.”
A new $9 million production line will utilize the newest technologies and levels of complexity, Pochtaruk said. Currently, the plant manufactures about 1,000 to 1,100 solar photovoltaic modules per day.
The $5.5 million comes from the state's Renewable Development Account. Xcel Energy each year pays a $350,000 to $500,000 fee into the account for each cask of nuclear waste stored at its Prairie Island or Monticello nuclear power plants.
Additional funding comes from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and St. Louis County, Pochtaruk said.
“This is a big step for northeastern Minnesota to be heavily involved in the game,” Lislegard said.
Pochtaruk credits Tomassoni and Lislegard along with tri-partisanship at the legislature for moving the project ahead.
“Nothing good will happen to every one of us if it wasn't for the champions we have – Dave Lislegard and David Tomassoni,” Pochtaruk said. “The way all parties worked together toward achieving good results in the Minnesota House and Senate is an example of how by working together, good things can be achieved. The Minnesota House and Senate is a good example of how things can get done.”
Heliene for some time has been out of space at its existing facility in Mountain Iron. The company has been utilizing tents in Mountain Iron and a large storage facility in Minneapolis.
With the expansion, the storage facility will not be needed, Pochtaruk said.
Hiring of new employees begins sometime after April 2022, he said.
Heliene is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
