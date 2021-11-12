BALKAN TOWNSHIP — A woman and a young boy, both from Virginia, suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a snowy/icy Highway 169 north of County Road 5 in Balkan Township, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report stated.
The 2004 Dodge Durango was southbound on Highway 169 when it hit slush and collided with a concrete barrier. The Durango then spun and collided with the opposite side barrier, the report said.
Passenger Crystal Elaine Smith, 29, and the 3-year-old boy were both taken to the Hibbing hospital.
Driver Jessika Roze Smith, 38, of Virginia and passenger Brandi Joel Castro, 30, also of Virginia, were not injured in the 2:15 p.m. accident. All four individuals were wearing seat belts.
One injured in Cherry Township accident
CHERRY TOWNSHIP — A Mandan, N.D., woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday after the 2017 Toyota Camry she was driving crashed on a snowy/icy eastbound Highway 37 near County Road 25, an MSP incident report stated.
Driver 23-year-old Demitria Leigh Hartl’s vehicle hit slush and spun before rolling into the ditch and coming to rest on its roof in deep water. She was taken to the Hibbing hospital. Passengers Tristan Matthew Hartl, 23, of Lincoln, N.D., and Timothy Michael Rasmusson, 31, of Grand Rapids both were not injured. All three individuals were wearing seat belts in the 1:45 p.m. crash.
