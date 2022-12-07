Roger Skraba is kind of an up-north ice-breaker.

Skraba, outgoing mayor of Ely, on Wednesday became the first Republican to ever be elected in Minnesota's far north, maintaining a 15-vote margin over Democrat incumbent Rob Ecklund of International Falls in a recount of the Minnesota House of Representatives District 3A Nov. 8 general election totals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments