ELY — Roger Skraba has been chosen as Ely’s new mayor after a special general election was held Tuesday.
Skraba outdistanced challenger Heidi Omerza, 376 to 363.
The special election comes after a candidate who had dropped out of the race won in November 2020. Eric Urbas received more votes than incumbent Chuck Novak, but he had dropped out in August 2020, according to WDIO.com. A special primary narrowed the August 2021 election down to Heidi Omerza and Skraba. Skraba has served as Ely’s mayor before.
