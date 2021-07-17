MOUNTAIN IRON — Steve Skogman’s daughter recently made him a T-shirt reflective of her dad’s sense of humor, which has been as reliable as his doggedness to get out of rehab and back to his home and the lake.
It reads: “In my defense, I was left unsupervised.”
It’s just exactly something the 68-year-old would say — in this case to warrant the medical emergency and ensuing accident at his home in mid-May that left him in a coma for several weeks and now battling to regain mobility and short-term memory.
It's a miracle, really, that her husband even survived, said wife Linda Skogman.
Sometime on Thursday, May 20, Steve Skogman suffered a neurological event while doing yard work at the couple’s Mountain Iron home. It appears he hit the throttle of his four-wheeler, crashing it into the side of the garage at a force that damaged the siding and footing, and hitting his head, which resulted in a brain injury. Skogman somehow ended up underneath the vehicle.
MRI and CT scans revealed he’d had strokes on both sides of his brain, Linda Skogman said, and there was diffuse bleeding throughout his brain.
Even more phenomenal is that the Mountain Iron city councilor, who ran for mayor last November, lay on the ground — unconscious — for well over a day before being found.
Urgent treatment is important when someone suffers a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The chances of survival are greater when emergency treatment begins quickly.
Patients who arrive at the emergency room within three hours of their first symptoms often have less disability three months following a stroke than those who received delayed care. Human nervous tissue is rapidly lost as a stroke progresses, with the typical patient losing 1.9 million neurons each minute in which the stroke is untreated.
Depending upon the time of the accident that Thursday, Skogman may have been laying on the ground for as much as 40 hours or more.
The site of the accident is not visible to neighbors, said Linda Skogman, who at the time was away at a quilting retreat south of Cloquet in Park Lake, about an hour and a half drive from Mountain Iron.
If Mesabi Tribune newspaper carrier John Stodola had not recognized Steve was in trouble early Saturday morning, Skogman most likely would not have lived.
Stodola said when delivering the paper Friday morning, he noticed Steve and the four-wheeler by the garage. But from a distance it appeared Skogman was under the vehicle doing work on it.
However, when Stodola came back early the next morning, he was shocked to see Skogman still under the four-wheeler in the same position. He also noticed that the previous day’s paper was still untouched.
Stedola rushed over to find Skogman “foaming at the mouth” and with “a weak pulse,” and immediately called 911.
Steve was transported to Essentia Health-Virginia and soon transferred to Essential Health-St. Mary's Neuro-Trauma ICU in Duluth.
Linda Skogman, who was to return to Mountain Iron that Sunday, received the dreadful call notifying her of Steve’s accident from her daughter-in-law. She made it back to Virginia just as he was being prepared for transport via ambulance to Duluth.
Linda said her husband additionally had burns on his back from the heat of the motor.
Skogman was placed on a ventilator and was unresponsive for some time. But by the last few days of May and beginning of June, he began opening his eyes and appropriately acknowledging questions with hand squeezes and blinks. He also responded to a photo of his dogs.
Linda Skogman calls each of her husband’s accomplishments since the strokes, “huge baby steps.”
On June 3, the couple’s 49th wedding anniversary, Skogman took one of those steps. He was able to raise his head off the pillow for the first time.
Steve and Linda spent that special day together in the ICU, where nurses had made a “Happy Anniversary” banner with paper hearts to display on the window of his hospital room.
During the days and weeks since, Skogman has continued to make progress.
While his short-term memory “is scattered,” said his wife, his sense of humor and perseverance is intact. He is able to talk, re-learning to walk, and each day gaining strength physically and mentally.
Daughter Sarah, one of the couple’s three children, has been writing of her dad’s breakthroughs on his CaringBridge page:
• June 4: “The restraints were gone from Steve’s wrists and the breathing tube was gone! He was extubated and only had a nasal cannula. I think most would agree, seeing his bearded, grumpy face without the tube is the most beautiful thing ever!”
June 6: “Steve made the move from the Neuro Trauma ICU to General Neuro Trauma.”
June 10: The family was notified Skogman would be moved to the SMDC Miller-Dwan Rehabilitation Center in Duluth for a daily regime of occupational, physical, and speech therapy.
On June 21, a Monday and the evening of a Mountain Iron City Council meeting, Skogan asked for a phone. “He said he needed to call and let them know he won’t be able to make it to the city council meeting tonight,” reads the CaringBridge journal entry. “We reassured him that it was covered.”
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio said Skogman’s position on the council is being kept open for him. Skogman’s term is up in November of next year.
On June 22, Skogman’s feeding tube was removed, and on June 30, his daughter wrote: “Steve is coming so far on this journey. We know he is making progress daily and exceeding expectations. He faces each challenge they give him with quiet determination. The road is not always straight, narrow or level but he is learning to roll with it.”
And he has been rolling with it in true Steve fashion, said his wife. Skogman has always been a person who’s never liked to sit still, she said, calling him, “the Energizer bunny.”
Skogman, who served for 31 years with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and 25 years with the Mountain Iron Volunteer Fire Department, was first elected to his hometown’s city council in the early-1990s.
He has served on the Health and Safety Board, the Mountain Iron Library Board, Cable Commission, and Planning and Zoning Commission. Skogman is also advisory board chairman of the Salvation Army of Virginia, where he often cooks for the corps’ Supper Club and is famous for his spaghetti.
“We know his stubbornness has gotten him this far,” reads a CaringBridge entry on July 3.
His daughter relays in a recent post of her dad’s wish to return home soon. “He is very consistent about his desire to leave rehab.”
Linda Skogman, who has a background in occupational therapy, said her husband has been working on skills at the center, such as cooking breakfast.
“He does 99 percent of our cooking. He misses cooking,” she said.
The day of his accident, Skogman had been smoking ribs at their home. They are now in the freezer awaiting his return.
Linda Skogman said there is no way to determine an exact prognosis, but doctors expect at least six months recovery. For now, the family is taking everything one day at a time.
The overall sentiment from medical staff is: “Wow, he has come so far.”
She added: “He has wonderful doctors, and the intensive care nurses are a bunch of angels.”
Skogman is “always taking care of everyone else,” and is struggling with being the one in need, she noted.
The couple’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Megan Carlson, of Buhl, one of five grandchildren, is a “little old soul,” who immediately said after learning of her grandpa’s condition that she was “packing her bags” to stay with Grandma to help while Skogman is recovering.
She is just one of the many individuals who have been supporting the family — and lifting Skogman’s spirits.
He has received more than 60 cards from people all over the country, which are all displayed in his rehab center room. He is on multiple prayer chains. “We believe in the power of prayer,” Linda Skogman said. And the Rev. Dennis Anders, pastor of First Covenant Church in Virginia, has been a big source of comfort.
Skogman has lost about 30 pounds since the accident, said his wife. “He has a long road ahead.” But he just “keeps on keeping on.”
Her husband, who has diabetes and was born with a hole in his heart that never closed, which she said can allow blood clots “to get through,” has always “lived life like a crapshoot.”
Skogman has just as steadily lived a life filled with humor. “He makes us laugh,” Linda Skogman said.
That’s as true now, as ever.
When Skogman is able to return home, which could be in a matter of weeks, he will need 24-hour supervision for some time, Linda Skogman said.
But, perhaps, it’s best Skogman has supervision for, well, quite some time?
That’s something he would probably say.
After all, it’s not a bad idea, considering — as his daughter wrote on CaringBridge — that everything went down when her dad “was at home, alone, with no adult supervision.”
