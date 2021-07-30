SIDE LAKE — There were no easy answers Thursday for people wanting a solution to low water levels plaguing the Side Lake chain of lakes this summer.
About 100 people showed up for a public hearing on the subject held at the Side Lake Community Center.
At that meeting, representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and elected officials heard accounts from property owners about the impact the low water levels are having on them, their neighbors, and businesses in the Side Lake area.
Unfortunately, solutions they inquired about to remedy the situation either require a lengthy process, or aren’t permissible under Minnesota state statute.
Gene Capitani, Supervisor for the French Township Board of Supervisors said he came to the meeting seeking information from the DNR, and was wondering if they had been monitoring the dam at Sturgeon River, which controls flow of water into the chain of five lakes.
“It was an exceptionally dry summer, so you can’t blame the DNR too much,” Capitani said before the meeting started.
Patty Thielen, DNR Northeast Regional Director said a few words at the beginning of the meeting and introduced others from the agency and representatives from the North St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District.
State Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, Julie Sanstede, D-Hibbing, and St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald also participated.
“We have been hearing loud and clear that the folks here need some more information — so we are here,” Thielen told the crowd.
DNR Regional Manager Darrell Schindler of Grand Rapids provided the audience with a rundown of handouts the DNR prepared for the meeting. He then introduced Cliff Bently, a DNR hydrologist, who provided a history on the dam at Side Lake.
Bently said in 1947 the DNR set the water levels at the dam in Side Lake at 2.3 feet above the bottom of the river. That level hasn’t changed since, he noted.
In 2000 the DNR welded the locks on stop logs there and at other dams across the state in order to retain the authorized water level.
“In 2007 there was a request from Side Lake to see if there could be more stop logs added,” Bently said. “They determined that there were 11 stop log bays and that six of them could have more boards put in.”
In 2010 six of the 11 bays at the dam in Side Lake had an additional six inches of board added to them on an experimental basis, according to Bently.
“The modeling that was done was only a model,” Bently said. “We wanted to find out what would happen in real life.”
DNR representatives on hand Thursday attributed staff turnover and a hiring freeze as factors in a delay of a request from French Township Chair Bill Schuster made last year and again this year to revisit the 2007 study to see if the experiment was working.
Another consideration is that with the drought conditions across Minnesota this summer, the DNR is hearing similar concerns from numerous other lakes in a land of about 15,000 lakes.
The Tribune Press reached out to Schindler on Friday for additional information on the options presented at Thursday’s meeting.
Schindler said by email that one key point to the follow up study is that it’s part of a several step process that is required under statute to permanently alter the outlet configuration of the dam. He also reminded that the study results are not needed to determine the outlet evaluation of the dam as that is known, and was set by law in 1947.
“The purpose of the study is to evaluate the effect of changing the shape of the out has on the range of water levels of the lake.”
As indicated on a handout entitled, “Lake Out Dams,” provided at the meeting, the process also requires a permit application, flowage easements, an environmental assessment, a hydrology/hydraulic analysis and surveys, among other requirements.
The handout also explains legal considerations that prevent the state from altering a stop log elevation in response to individual requests because of high or low water level.
In order to speed things up, it was mentioned at the meeting that the Side Lake Lake Association could hire an engineering firm and turn the results over to the DNR and wait for a recommendation.
Even if the Lake Association were to hire an engineering firm, they would still be required to follow the permitting process the same as if they waited for the DNR results, Schindler noted.
Tomassoni on Thursday said he plans to contact the DNR Commissioner about the possibility of an emergency action. An attempt to contact his office on Friday was unsuccessful.
Sandstede thanked everyone for coming out to the meeting, and also thanked the DNR staff for explaining the process involved in order to change the water level.
Sandstede said during a special session scheduled for September, the legislature plans to introduce legislation related to the drought.
“We hear your frustration,” Sandstede assured residents, while talking about the process involved to change the water levels set in 1947. “I want you to know that we hear it.”
Another take away from the meeting was the importance of having a strong lake committee. The Lake Committee at Side Lake is currently recruiting new members and also accepted donations at the door on Thursday.
McDonald said other lake communities have had success in being awarded grants to help address aquatic invasive species. He attributed that success to having an active and engaged lake association.
“That’s going to be key with possible plans of having some decon and inspectors up in this area,” McDonald said.
North St. Louis County Water and Conservation District Administrator Anita Provinzino encouraged people to reach out to her or her staff for questions about wetlands and erosion issues, or to develop a plan to be included in the grant application to St. Louis County.
“Time is kind of the essence if you are interested in having watercraft inspections in 2022,” Provinzino said.
For more information on the Side Lake Lake Association, go to the Town of French website at: https://www.sidelake.org/town-of-french-officials.
The board’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
