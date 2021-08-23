Visitors to Thursday night’s Side Lake Community Celebration check out some of the vendors and local business offerings.
Patrick Nelson, 6, leans into the wall of a large inflated ball as he tries to roll it down a race course during Thursday night’s community celebration in Side Lake.
Carmen Stecker, 8 is all smiles as she rolls down an inflatable ramp in a gigantic ball Thursday evening during the Side
Lake Community Celebration.
PHOTOS BY MARK SAUER
