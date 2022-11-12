CHISHOLM—One of the most scrutinized religious artifacts in the world is coming to Chisholm.

A display featuring a life-sized replica of the Holy Shroud, sometimes called the Shroud of Turin, starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A presentation is to follow at 6 p.m. by Bob Bird, owner of the replica.

