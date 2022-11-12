CHISHOLM—One of the most scrutinized religious artifacts in the world is coming to Chisholm.
A display featuring a life-sized replica of the Holy Shroud, sometimes called the Shroud of Turin, starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A presentation is to follow at 6 p.m. by Bob Bird, owner of the replica.
“The Shroud of Turin is considered by many to be the original cloth that Jesus of Nazareth was buried in which now bears the image of Jesus,” Rev. Paul Strommer, priest at St. Joseph’s wrote in an email. “Many think the image was imprinted on the cloth at the moment of resurrection. It is called the Shroud of Turin because the original has been kept in the town of Turin, Italy, but the Shroud has had many different names in the course of history.”
Robert Valentini, a Chisholm native and local realtor, arranged for the shroud replica presentation, and said he had previously attended a presentation featuring Bird at a church in the metro area.
“It’s kind of what I expected but I guess I didn’t realize the closer you get to it that it fades out,” Valentini said as he described the negative image that is on the replica—something that remains a mystery.
Bird, formerly of Minnesota, currently resides in Alaska and is the host of “The Bird’s Eye View” radio show on KSRM in Kenai, Alaska. Bird has taught Western Civilization and U.S. History at Kenai Peninsula College and has done extensive research on the Shroud of Turin.
“Nothing has undergone the scientific scrutiny as the shroud,” Bird said, while noting that the shroud has been studied more than any artifact in the world including the Rosetta Stone, Egyptian mummies, and moon rocks.
Bird said he purchased the replica about 10 years ago from Barrie Schwortz, of Barrie Schwortz Studios who did documentation photography as part of the 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Project (STURP) Team—a team of about 32 scientists, researchers, scholars, photographers, spent five days and nights in a room with the shroud and conducted the only in-depth exam of the shroud in its history. Since acquiring his replica, Bird said he has given presentations at various locations in the U.S. with audiences from a variety of faiths.
The STURP team had representation from the Lockheed Corporation, U.S. Air Force Weapons Laboratories, Brooks Institute of Photography, Los Almos National Scientific Labratories, IBM, Nuclear Technology Corporation, Rocky Mountain Thermograph, U.S. Air Force Academy, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, University of Colorado, Sandia National Laboratory, Santa Barbara Research Center, according to a listing on shroud.com. Other research members worked with data or samples after the team returned to the United States.
Nearly 27 years ago Schwortz started a shroud.com, website that now has more than 12 million views. A whole section on the site is devoted to the 1978 STURP research.
“Pack a lunch and a snack, you may be there for a while,” Schwortz advises anyone wanting to delve into the history and research on the website.
Shwortz said he’s sold replicas to people around the world, and estimated there are between 50 and 100 that he’s sold in the past 25 years.
Bird said he visited the actual shroud in 2010 while in Italy and says when looking at the replica, “it’s like looking at the real thing” as it appeared prior to 2002. Patches were made to repair burn holes in 2002, show the shroud looks a little different now, he said.
“It’s kept under a very, very close guard,” Bird said, adding that the shroud is kept in a sealed frame with an inert gas to prevent it from yellowing. “It’s history is such that there was a deliberate attempt to destroy it in 1997 and was determined to be arson. Paramedics and fireman used sledge hammers to get the shroud out of the cathedral while ceiling tiles were falling down.”{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
