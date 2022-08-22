Sheriff's Office warns about telephone scam

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County.

An unknown person/persons is making phone contact with citizens and identifying themselves as a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has claimed to be Nate Skelton, Jon Skelton, or Jason Lukovsky, a Sheriff's Office news release said.

