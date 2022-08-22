Sheriff's Office warns about telephone scam

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County.
An unknown person/persons is making phone contact with citizens and identifying themselves as a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has claimed to be Nate Skelton, Jon Skelton, or Jason Lukovsky, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
The suspect has left messages for victims and has a voicemail set up for return calls. Upon making contact, the suspect attempts to convince victims that they have missed "Jury Duty" or have missed a "Court Date" and claims there will be a warrant issued for the victims arrest. The suspect then tries to convince or scare victims to send money to avoid the warrant for arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.
In the most recent event, the victim was told to drive to CVS Pharmacy to send funds in. The potential victim hung up the phone and reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office does not reconcile warrants in this fashion. The Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public to protect personal information. Identity thieves will pose as various professionals in order to "verify" some data to try to gain personal information or in this case an immediate financial gain through electronic means or gift cards.
