Wondering about crime in your neighborhood or in another region of the county?
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has launched an online dashboard that details where crime incidents have occurred.
The online crime map shows various types of crime incidents, including crimes against people, property crimes, and others that are reportable as part of the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The dashboard is available online at stlouiscountymn.gov/crimemap.
The dashboard shows incidents in areas of the county that fall under the jurisdiction of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, as well as in other jurisdictions that use the same records management system. Incidents that occur within the cities of Duluth, Hermantown and Virginia - which use separate records systems - are not shown unless a St. Louis County Deputy was involved in the response.
Information on the dashboard is updated daily. The crime incident data, which dates back to January 1, 2021, can be sorted and viewed based on location, range of dates, responding law enforcement agency, or other criteria.
"We wanted to make this information available because it's important from a transparency perspective, but also to ensure people have accurate information when there are concerns about crime in a community," said Supervising Deputy Brandon Silgjord.
The online dashboard was created and maintained through a coordinated effort of the Sheriff's Office and County GIS staff.
