Shelter in need of funds to care for kittens

A litter of abandoned kittens is being cared for at Precious Paws Humane Society.

 Submitted photo

CHISHOLM—For the second time in recent months, an unwanted litter of kittens was dumped off at the doorstep of at a local animal shelter.

Carrie Nelson, Manager of Precious Paws Humane Society, said on Oct. 31 shelter volunteers discovered eight baby kittens, estimated to be four-weeks-old or even younger, stuffed into a carrier under the mailbox outside the shelter. It’s suspected whoever left the kittens there did so sometime between 10:30 a.m. when the morning volunteers left after cleaning and 1:30 p.m. A video shows a vehicle had driven in and around the shelter numerous times waiting for the morning staff to leave, she noted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments