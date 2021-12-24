Bill Hanna loved Christmas.
The former longtime editor of the Mesabi Daily News, who died earlier this year, loved, in no particular order: Giving presents to his staffers (mostly desk calendars that fit our unique personalities); the staff Christmas party (particularly whatever hijinks and shenanigans would follow the official gathering); and, being the writer he was, reminiscing and sharing holiday cheer via the pages of his newspaper about anything and everything family and holiday related.
One year with that in mind, he came up with the concept of the “Christmas Card to the Readers,” which is what you are reading at this very moment and will find throughout today’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune and in Sunday’s edition as well.
The idea, he said, was for the newsroom staff to write personal columns sharing our stories with the readers once a year in the same way we shared some of their stories with the Iron Range the rest of the year through our writing and reporting.
He wanted us to make a personal connection with you the reader and, in part, maybe remind some people that despite our jobs and your jobs and that sometimes they crossed paths in a not so pleasant way, we were all in this thing together.
One community full of Iron Rangers looking out for each other like families should.
And what better time to focus on that theme than the Christmas season?
The other thing he liked to do every Christmas was publish the world famous letter and editorial response commonly referred to as “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
As the years have gone by and the Mesabi Daily News has changed (to the Mesabi Tribune) and different editors or owners have come and gone, the traditions of the “Christmas Card to the Reader” and “Yes, Virginia,” sadly, disappeared.
That connection was lost.
This year, we are bringing them both back because this year, maybe more so than any year in a long time, the idea of sharing stories with our neighbors, or hanging on to the idea that a jolly fat man in a red suit travels the world every Dec. 24 and 25 delivering presents to boys and girls of all ages, sexes, colors and creeds, is just what the doctor ordered.
We could all use a little more love, compassion, friendship, and, of course, Santa in our lives in 2021.
For those unfamiliar, “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus,” is the most reprinted newspaper editorial column in history.
And there’s a reason for that: The message contained within is universal and rings as true today as it did in 1897, when then 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun, asking about Santa’s existence.
Veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church quickly responded with an unsigned editorial on Sept. 21 of that year — an editorial that has since become one of the most famous examples of the power of great journalism in history and has appeared in part or whole in dozens of languages in books, movies, and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.
O’Hanlon’s family still has a copy of the handwritten letter in a scrapbook and her great-grandson Brock Rogers summed up the importance of it all during a recent interview: “As a parent of two young kids, I want them to maintain their innocence as long as possible and the ‘Yes, Virginia’ story, the letter, and the response that she got, is a way to do that for them.”
So here it is, the original letter and response. Share it with a young family member this holiday season who might be looking for some hope of better days and remind them that better days are coming — you just have to have faith.
—
DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.
Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’
Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?
VIRGINIA O’HANLON.
115 WEST NINETY-FIFTH STREET.
—
VIRGINIA, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
