The fight against Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) throughout St. Louis County got a boost this month in the form of $712,235 in funding.
The St. Louis County Board recently approved funding for seven projects that focus on preventing the introduction of AIS or limiting their spread in lakes and rivers in St. Louis County.
The approved projects and funding include:
• $478,500 to the North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District to manage watercraft inspections, decontaminations and public education on Bear Island, Birch, Burntside, Crane, Ely, Gilbert-Pit, Johnson, Kabetogama, One Pine, Pelican, Shagawa, Sturgeon and Vermilion Lakes.
• $141,000 to Wildlife Forever for marketing efforts for their Clean Drain Dry Initiative campaign aimed at public awareness and education, and behavioral change.
• $45,000 to Community Action Duluth for continued eradication, control, mapping, and monitoring of non-native phragmites in the St. Louis River Estuary.
• $30,000 to Canosia Township for watercraft inspections and public education on Pike Lake and Caribou Lake.
• $24,515 to Grand Lake Township for watercraft inspections on Caribou Lake.
• $23,500 to Vermilion Lake Association for continued watercraft inspections and cleaning; public awareness and education; habitat evaluation and threat assessment; early detection, response efforts and population management; and partnership development.
• $19,796 to Burntside Lake Association for enhanced training of boat inspectors, promote the use of decontamination stations, improve public awareness and education about AIS, build early detection capabilities, and partnership development.
According to a recent news release from St. Louis County, each year, through the AIS Prevention Aid Program, the state legislature allocates funding to counties to be used to prevent the introduction or limit the spread of AIS.
Through an application and proposal process, St. Louis County has sought out organizations to address AIS issues with multi-disciplinary, integrated solutions based on science, related to natural resources sustainability, and social and economic concerns.
Since 2014, when the AIS Prevention Aid Program started, St. Louis County has distributed more than $5 million to fund projects that address one or more of the seven categories and associated actions outlined in the St. Louis County AIS Prevention Plan.
The amount of funding received from the state is based on a formula that factors each county’s share of watercraft trailer launches and watercraft trailer parking spaces.
Of Minnesota’s 87 counties, St. Louis County has the second highest number of watercraft trailer launches (171) and the highest number of watercraft trailer parking spaces (1,444).
The money will go a long way toward the continued fight against the spread of such things as zebra and quagga mussels, starry stonewort, the New Zealand mudsnail, viral hemorrhagic septicemia (VHS), round and tubenose gobies, Eurasian ruffe, faucet snail, mystery snail, spiny water flea, Eurasian watermilfoil, and rusty crayfish.
For example, Dwight Warkentin, president of the Vermilion Lake Association (VLA), said by email this week that his association has and will continue to use the funds to combat invasive species with a host of programs like:
• Working with the resorts to inspect boats from incoming guests, informing them of the importance of maintaining a boat and trailer free of invasive species, not to deposit unused bait into the lake, and pulling their drain plug upon leaving.
• Monitoring high risk boat accesses by dragging a rake around the bottom of the lake to look for early signs of infestation, also monitoring for early signs of zebra mussels, calcium concentrations at river inlets that could support the establishment of zebra mussels.
• A rapid response program to address early concerns of infestations
• Significant communications to the local community and visitors on the importance of not transporting invasive species into the lake
• Working with the DNR to improve signage at launch sites, provide tools for cleaning boats and trailers, waste disposals for unused bait.
According to information found on the VLA website, each year since 2005, trained VLA volunteers have staffed boat ramps, checking boats and discussing this threat with our incoming guests. Keeping the public focused on the problem is the primary method our club has to prevent the further spread of invasive species.
In 2007, the Vermilion Lake Association further expanded its public education efforts. The club partnered with the Minnesota DNR and the Lake Vermilion Resort Association to run a large billboard advertisement with the “Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers” theme along Highway 169 on the way to Tower.
At the club’s request, local Ely radio station WELY aired invasive species prevention announcements by Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire during every Twins game broadcast.
Also in 2007, they began contacting fishing tournament directors, asking for their cooperation in having their competitors come to the lake with clean boats and trailers.
The association has been around since 1968, with a stated goal to protect and improve Lake Vermilion and to enhance the outdoor experience for all who share it.
Warkentin said the VLA has applied for and received these types of grants since they started becoming available.
“We apply annually and have received grants each time we have applied,” he said, adding that Jeff Lovgren, who was the leader of our AIS program for the past 7 years, wrote the grant applications and was the one person most responsible for their success.
Lovgren recently retired from the board but remains active in the AIS programs.
“Lake Vermilion is a heavily used lake for fishing and other recreational boating. It has not been infested with zebra mussels, starry stonewort, Eurasian milfoil and many other nasty AIS,” Lovgren said. “As such it remains a source of significant economic activity, high tax revenue for local schools etc. Should the resource be adversely impacted by many of the AIS that have ravaged other lakes, the economic activity, the tax revenue and quality of life for users would be adversely impacted.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.