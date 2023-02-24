VIRGINIA—The Lyric Youth Arts Theatre Education program is inviting aspiring young performers to “set sail with ‘Moana Jr.’” as auditions are held 5-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7, at the Lyric Center for the Arts.
“See the line where the sky meets the sea? You’ll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage,” a press release reads. “Students ages 8-17 may audition for cast roles, no experience required.” Spaces are also open for students ages 11-17 for tech only.
The first day of the auditions will be an introduction to youth theater programming with director Susan Nelson. Day two will be auditions for roles. Anyone interested in tech only should come to one or both days.
Registration is $75 (non-refundable) due March 7. There are limited scholarships available and payment plans can be discussed.
Cast rehearsals will begin March 9 and run most Mondays-Thursdays 4-6 p.m. with tech specific on Fridays and Saturdays.
Performances will be at the Eveleth Auditorium May 5-6 at 7 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. Participants must be available for all rehearsals and performances unless otherwise discussed.
Rehearsal times are tentative and often involve only select cast members the first few weeks. “We understand that our students are busy with multiple program involvements and are sensitive to this based on open discussions. Having a regular creative outlet is not just part of a well-rounded education—it is essential for a child’s emotional health and well-being,” Lindsey Bergan, Lyric Center for the Arts operations manager, said in the news release. “Producing a show brings the arts together and provides growth opportunities for all varieties of learners. For example, kinesthetic learners engage their bodies through dance, linguistic learners dive into the written and spoken word, spatial learners tackle set and costume design, and musical learners revel in the show’s score.
“Besides being incredibly fun, musical theater helps young people develop many of the skills necessary for success in today’s world, such as self-confidence, literacy, communications, imagination, empathy, critical thinking, self-discipline, community awareness, and more.”
Bergan added, “‘Moana Jr.’ is a celebration of the rich stories of Oceania (the region includes 14 countries: Australia, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu) and is based on the beliefs and cultures of real people. In creating the original film, the producers at Disney Animation formed Oceanic Trust. This group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists, and choreographers from islands including Samoa, Tahiti, Mo’orea, and Fiji was integral in the creation of the film, providing feedback and notes on everything from character design and song lyrics to the depiction of culture on screen. This respect and careful attention to detail was carried forward in the creation of ‘Moana Jr.’ for the stage.”
