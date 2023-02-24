Lyric Moana logo

VIRGINIA—The Lyric Youth Arts Theatre Education program is inviting aspiring young performers to “set sail with ‘Moana Jr.’” as auditions are held 5-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7, at the Lyric Center for the Arts.

“See the line where the sky meets the sea? You’ll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage,” a press release reads. “Students ages 8-17 may audition for cast roles, no experience required.” Spaces are also open for students ages 11-17 for tech only.

