HIBBING — A group of seniors who bonded at exercise class are using their culinary talents as a way to give back this holiday season.
Women from the Bone Builders class have organized a bake sale and shopping event set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Hibbing Tourist Senior Citizens Center at 1202 E. Howard St. in Hibbing.
Senior Center Director Melissa Versich said the fundraiser initiated by the exercise class has garnered the support of board members and others who are producing baked goods for the event.
A variety of baked goods including cookies, breads and poticas are included in the bake sale along with pasties and saramas, the center regularly produces and has become known for.
The gift shop located at the center will also be open for shopping during the event, and contains a variety of merchandise and regional items.
Carol Cotter, of Hibbing, is a board member at the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center, and has taught the Bone Builders class since it was introduced five years ago.
Cotter said the Bone Builders class came up with the idea of a bake sale as a way to give back to the center for providing a space for the class to be held, and raise money to help offset the cost of day to day expenses there. She said the center is self-supporting and mainly relies on tourist items sold at the mineview in the summertime.
“In the winter they have very little financial support,” Cotter said.
Cotter, an experienced dance and skating instructor, credits the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) for building the Bone Builders program that’s aimed at improving strength and balance for seniors through the use of weights and resistance.
“As a former instructor from head to toe, there’s no way I could have designed it as well as they do,” Cotter said.
Bone Builders has been offered at the senior center for about five years now, and Cotter said she’s experienced firsthand the difference it’s made in participants. She said some of them had zero balance when they first started, and have now progressed to standing on one foot while holding a weight overhead.
Cotter cited falls as a top reason for seniors being hospitalized, and said that’s why balance is so important. She said there’s no age limit to get involved with Bone Builders
“Age is not a criteria for this class, you’re never too old,” Cotter said.
Elaine Niemi, of Hibbing, said she’s participated in the class since it started, and that she’s noticed a difference it’s made for her.
“Oh, I definitely notice if I miss,” Niemi said.
The Bone Builders class has also fostered a sense of camaraderie with members known to bake for each other. Some of the participants from the Bone Builders class are also regulars at the pasty and sarma making in the kitchen of the senior center, where they work alongside other members of the center.
“For seniors it was important because it builds their balance and their bone strength,” Cotter said. “With them building their bone strengths and balance they can complete tasks like baking cookies and breads to support the center.”
For more information on Bone Builders, you can contact the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center at 218-262-4166.
