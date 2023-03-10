Ida Rukavina named IRRR commissioner

Ida Rukavina

The Minnesota Senate voted Thursday to confirm Ida Rukavina as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, according to a news release from IRRR.

On Dec. 21, Gov. Tim Walz appointed Rukavina to lead the agency. She officially assumed the role on Jan. 2. Rukavina oversees the state of Minnesota economic development agency, with a mission of investing resources to foster vibrant growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota.

