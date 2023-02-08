CHISHOLM—The Pathblazer Snowmobile Club is hosting a stop along the 2023 Never Surrender’s Blackwoods Blizzard Tour fundraiser to battle ALS.
“We are thrilled to host this opportunity as this event is a huge fundraiser to battle ALS, and in large part, is in memory of the late Senator David Tomassoni, who succumbed to this terrible disease in 2022,” Dan Marich, Pathblazer Club President wrote in an email.
Now in its 24th the Black Woods Blizzard Tour runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11, and is dedicated to the late Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni. This year’s campaign has a goal of raising $1.75 million, according to a press release.
The three-day snowmobile tour is anticipating 256 riders, and organizers are hoping it will be their largest fundraising event yet.
“The Black Woods Blizzard Tour family continues to amaze us every year,” David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender, Inc., the nonprofit organization that develops the fundraiser. “Some of these riders have been with us every year, committed to maximizing donation efforts in order to fund research and directly support individuals who are battling ALS.”
Due to the popularity and growth of the ride, organizers have moved the event to accommodate for the larger turnout. The ride starts this Thursday, Feb. 9, at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. There are three different trails that the ride groups will take up to Fortune Bay Resort Casino, on Lake Vermilion. Then after a stop in Chisholm on Friday, they will ride to the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids and return on Saturday to Black Bear Casino Resort for a “Welcome Home Dinner Celebration.”
David’s son, Dante Tomassoni said outdoor recreation is something his dad always supported, along with the network of trails on the Iron Range and groups like Pathblazers.
“What a wonderful tribute to the effort that my dad and the groups he supported for the Never Surrender Blizzard tour, one of the top fundraisers in the fight against ALS in the country is stopping in our hometown,” Dante said. “It’s wonderful to be a part of the economy and city through the ALS fight.”
Dante said the money raised for the Black Woods Blizzard Tour by Team Tomassoni was largely due to his father raising money for Never Surrender while fighting ALS himself. As of Feb. 1, the team had raised $105,000.
Last year the legislature planned an Iron Range Party keeping with its tradition of holding an annual party, and it turned into “something in his honor—a big wonderful event with both sides of the aisle,” Dante said. “And the only way he agreed to make the Iron Range party about him is if all the money be donated to Never Surrender and the fight against ALS.”
The group effort raised between $30,000 and $40,000 for Never Surrender, Dante said.
Dante’s wife, Tiffany Tomassoni, is riding in the Black Woods Blizzard tour for Team Tomassoni, along with her parents, Kristi and Scott Westrem and sister, Tatum Garrity.
“I watch the kids, while she does the ride,” Dante said, noting that while he and Tiffany both snowmobiled while growing up, his wife is a “120-miler.”
Marich said the Pathblazers Club is “very, very pleased” that it was contacted by the Black Woods Blizzard Tour organizers, and is looking forward to hosting riders at its new clubhouse in Sen. Tomassoni’s hometown.
Blackwoods Restaurant is catering food for the stop, which also serves as a refueling station for the riders.
“They just wanted a clean place to stop and warm up,” Marich said, adding the new restroom facilities at the clubhouse make it an ideal stop.
To date, the Never Surrender, Inc. organization has raised over $20 million in the past 27 years. For the 24th year, the organization has hopes of reaching $1.75 million. The week of the ride is one of the highest producing weeks for fundraising as the riders travel through Northern Minnesota, according to the press release.
“The riders, sponsors, volunteers and staff are confident that they will be close to that goal,” it states.
Minnesota Twins alumni Terry Steinbach, Kent Hrbek, and Ron Gardenhire will again participate and cheer on the teams, according to the press release. Steinbach lost his father Lloyd to ALS in 1999, and has been an active member of the Black Woods Blizzard Tour for all 24 years. Hrbek lost his father Ed in 1982 and continues to advocate for those with ALS. Gardenhire joined the group in 2005 and has been supporting and participating ever since. All have been active in the fight against ALS for many years.
Organizers are encouraging the public to make a donation online at www.neversurrenderinc.org to help the organization reach their goal and directly impact people living with ALS in the northland.
Tomassoni said plans are in the works for a bike ride to benefit Never Surrender in the fight against ALS to take place this summer. More information will become available as details are finalized.
The Path Blazers Club dates back to the 1960s and is a combination of the Hibbing Trail Blazers and the Path Finders Club of Chisholm. Marich, in an earlier interview, said the merger was brought at the request of a state grant program. There are currently about 30 members to the club from the communities of Chisholm, Side Lake and Hibbing.
The Path Blazers currently have 90 members. Together, the all-volunteer club grooms and maintains about 90 miles of snowmobile trails each year. Its service area includes Side Lake, Chisholm, Buhl through Hibbing to an area along the South Alborn Grade west on Highway 73.
More information on the pathblazers club, along with trail updates and other information can be found on its new website www.pathblazersclub.com.
