The 2023 Black Woods Blizzard Tour is dedicated to the late Senator David Tomassoni, who was a champion in the fight against ALS.

CHISHOLM—The Pathblazer Snowmobile Club is hosting a stop along the 2023 Never Surrender’s Blackwoods Blizzard Tour fundraiser to battle ALS.

“We are thrilled to host this opportunity as this event is a huge fundraiser to battle ALS, and in large part, is in memory of the late Senator David Tomassoni, who succumbed to this terrible disease in 2022,” Dan Marich, Pathblazer Club President wrote in an email.

