CHISHOLM—The Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial, being built in honor of the late senator’s 30 years of work in the region, is moving forward, with the memorial arch and recreational plaza scheduled to be built on the causeway across Longyear Lake in Chisholm this summer.

To date, $293,750 has been raised for the project, which is budgeted at approximately $450,000.

