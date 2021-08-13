SAND LAKE – Authorities are searching Sand Lake for a 21-year-old Roseville, Minn., man after a canoe he was in on the lake took on water Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release emailed overnight, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad responded to Sand Lake at around 4 p.m. Thursday after a report of a water emergency.

A man identified as Philip Poulose and a friend were canoeing on the lake during very windy weather when waves started to flood the canoe.

According to authorities, Poulose told his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline and his friend swam to a small island, where he was eventually rescued.

Neither had a life jacket with them.

According to the release, which was sent to the press early Friday morning, rescue workers have been and continues to search the island and the lake for Poulose.

