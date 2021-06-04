HIBBING — Hibbing School psychologist Bryan Ridgeway is retiring this spring, concluding a career spanning 30 years with the school district.
Originally from Missouri, Ridgeway moved to the Iron Range in 1969 and spent the majority of his life on The Iron Range and considers himself to be a Ranger. His wife, Renee (Angelo) also comes from a long line of Rangers.
“My father was a geologist and he managed an office out of Biwabik named Bear Creek Mining Company for the Kennecott Mining Corporation in the early 1970s,” Ridgeway recalled. “They discovered many of the copper and nickel ore bodies around the Babbitt area that are now wanting to be mined.”
Ridgeway said he initially wanted to be an optometrist, but his interests in sociology and psychology led him down his eventual career path.
“I’ve always been very curious as to “why” people do what they do and the intricacies of the human mind,” Ridgeway said.
After graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth, Ridgeway continued his education by enrolling in the psychology graduate program at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, graduating from there in the late 80s.
Since being hired by the Hibbing School District in 1991, Ridgeway has worked for 26 principals, five superintendents, and five special education teachers. During his tenure, his office was located in Hibbing High School. He served students and staff at all of the district’s buildings.
Below are a series of questions posed by the Mesabi Tribune that provide a glimpse of Ridgeway’s career and his plans for the future.
Q. What has been the most rewarding part of your career?
A. Feeling as though I've been helpful to students who have struggled in a traditional school setting. One size does not always fit all and some of the most intelligent students I've ever met, for one reason or another, had their own unique preferences and styles for learning. I was taught to look at the whole child and I've done my best to keep that in mind over the years.
Q. What has been the most challenging part?
A. Trying to help clarify the needs of disabled students. My role has primarily been in the testing process, where a comprehensive evaluation is conducted to help determine if a child may qualify for special education services and determine needs. Sometimes you're forced to share results that are hard to hear and you try to put yourself in the parents' shoes as best you can in order to be sensitive to the situation.
Q. Are you a part of any special committees within the school district? If so, in what capacity?
A. I have served on various committees over the years. Most of them have focussed on mental health and/or school safety, one of the most challenging was after the Columbine shooting in Colorado in 1999. I was part of a multi-disciplinary team that met regularly for several months at Hibbing High to review and address the mental health and safety needs within our own district. I believe, in many ways, that was a shock and wake up call for our whole nation. More recently I have been involved with suicide prevention efforts in the area, such as Thrive Range.
Q. What role did you play in helping students through the COVID pandemic and distance learning?
A. The pandemic was a tremendous challenge for all of us in education. My focus was on helping to identify students at high-risk during this time, reaching out, and providing resources to them and their families. I also worked on a mental wellness newsletter that I distributed to many of the staff and administrators in our district while we were in distance learning.
Q. As a school psychologist, did you work exclusively with children? If not, how did you aid staff through this?
A. I worked with both students and staff. Some of the staff were concerned about privacy when they approached me with personal stress issues over the pandemic. Some of the taboos tied to mental health have have dissipated over the years, but many are still there. I try to use the term "mental wellness" as much as I can because it emphasizes the positive side to mental health.
Q. Aside from COVID, what would you say were some of the critical issues you’ve helped the district through?
A. One of things I have been proud to be a part of is in training staff in crisis intervention techniques. I was initially certified to do this about 15 years-ago and since that time two others in the district have become certified. It has greatly increased the number of paraprofessionals and teachers in the district who are trained in de-escalation techniques to use with challenging students. It is a win-win for both students and staff, since teachers also learn about ongoing ways to deal with their own stress in these situations.
Q. Do you have any plans for retirement?
A. Yes I do — probably too many, my bucket list is pretty full. On top of the list is doing restoration work on some classic automobiles and woodworking.
Q. What do you feel you will miss the most about your job once you're retired?
A. I'll miss helping students in need, particularly those with mental health challenges. Every year, I've always had some students who would choose to come see me on a fairly regular basis. They tended to be more on the introverted side and wanted someone to just listen to them and their concerns. A couple of students, more recently, didn't even want me to say much of anything but to just sit there and let them vent; I only interjected if I felt they were completely off base in what they were saying. It's healthy to have outlets for your stressors.
Q. Anything else that you feel is pertinent?
A. I just want to conclude that since I began working as a school psychologist some 30 years ago, society is increasingly moving at a faster pace. I attribute much of this to technology and providing more ways to communicate, some is good-some not so good; it is in some ways changing us as human beings. We are being inundated and overwhelmed with information, some of it not very accurate and it affects the development of our children. We need to make sure that critical thinking skills are being taught to help them sort out fact from fiction in daily life, so that they can effectively use this wave of information continually coming at them to grow and succeed.
