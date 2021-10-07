Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Oct. 11-15

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bit graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools cafeteria menu

Oct. 11-15

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments