Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Oct. 18-22

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools cafeteria menu

Oct. 18-22

Monday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

