Hibbing Schools lunch menus

Nov. 1-5

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Dress your dog day! Hot dog on whole wheat bun w/choice of chili, cheese and relish, creamy potato salad, baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven baked beans, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Nov. 1-5

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato waffle fries, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cup

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, child applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments