Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Oct. 4-8

Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, sweet kale chopped salad, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools cafeteria menu

Oct. 4-8

Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrots, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments