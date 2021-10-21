Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Oct. 25-29

Monday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meatsauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crispy baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools cafeteria menu

Oct. 25 -29

Monday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meatsauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments