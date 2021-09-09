Hibbing Schools lunch menu
Sept. 13-17
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/ balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools cafeteria menu
Sept. 13-17
Monday: Meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat mik choices
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies, red pepper hummus, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
