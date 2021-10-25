EVELETH — Local residents will have another option for health care starting Monday when Scenic Rivers Health Services opens a clinic in Eveleth.
Scenic Rivers first used the location at 239 McKinley Avenue last spring to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and thought it would be a good idea to offer its full clinic services there.
Chief Operating Officer Kayla Scrivner said there was “just a need on the Range to increase capacity there.’’
Since then Scenic Rivers, which has six other locations across the Northland, recently got federal expansion approval to do just that on a permanent basis.
“We’re definitely going to start seeing patients that first week,’’ Scrivner said, despite remodeling and running into supply chain issues. She expects the Eveleth location to be up to full capacity by the second or third week of November.
Once the Eveleth location is up and running, they will offer full-service primary care clinic services, as well as behavioral health, said Scrivner. That will include family medicine, preventive care and screening, child immunization and flu shots, chronic disease management, COVID testing and referrals that are needed, she said.
The Eveleth clinic and patients will benefit because a number of Scenic Rivers providers already live in Eveleth.
“Our staff are really excited about being able to provide services there,’’ Scrivner said.
The clinic will have three providers (two nurse practitioners and a physician’s assistant) plus a mental health counselor. The clinic will also have a lab and procedure room and offer all the services the other Scenic Rivers clinics provide.
“We’re excited to be on the Range. We look forward to meeting new patients,’’ said Scrivner, who added the Eveleth site will be more convenient for some of their existing patients.
“We have a number of people that travel to our clinics right now. They have been asking for it.’’
After using the city-owned building last spring, clinic staff heard feedback about possibly having a medical clinic up and running again.
Scrivner said Scenic Rivers just continued that conversation about about medical services and city officials were “really excited about that.’’ Scenic Rivers will not be leasing the space from the city.
Anyone interested in making an appointment should call 218-471-1800. Further information, along with updates, can be found at scenicrivershealth.org.
Scenic Rivers takes all kinds of insurance and also offers services for those without insurance on a sliding scale.
Scenic Rivers Health Services covers a three-county region with locations in Cook, Tower, Floodwood, Bigfork, Big Falls and Northome. In addition to medical services, dental services are also provided in Tower, Floodwood, Cook and Bigfork.
“Our mission is to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services in a remote, rural area of northern Minnesota. We recognize that our patients are the reason we are here, and we know it’s our job to keep our rural communities healthy,’’ the Scenic Rivers website states. “Scenic Rivers collaborates with Cook Hospital and Bigfork Valley Hospital to provide Critical Access Hospital services at its Cook and Bigfork Medical Clinics.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.