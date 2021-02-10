MINNEAPOLIS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a top national construction management firm and general contractor, has named Ben Saukko the company’s new director of communications. In his new role, Saukko will support and activate AP’s business strategy through internal, external and executive communications.
“In this new role at AP, Ben reflects AP’s commitment to growing our national presence,” said Brenna Mann, executive vice president of business services and chief legal officer for AP. “We have made a very deliberate decision to focus on our team-member experience and telling the AP story. Our success in doing both hinges on ensuring our messaging accurately reflects our mission and capabilities. We’re excited to welcome Ben to the AP team and look forward to the heightened visibility he will bring to our company.”
Saukko has extensive experience in corporate communications, public relations and marketing. He most recently worked for AmeriPride Services, where he built a robust communications program that contributed to the growth and long-term stability of the organization. During his time there, he also led integration communications related to the company’s monumental merger with Aramark. Prior to AmeriPride, Saukko served as an agency executive at Weber Shandwick Worldwide, planning and implementing strategic communications campaigns for high-profile organizations such as MasterCard, H&R Block, Deluxe and Merrill.
Working closely with senior leadership and key internal partners, Ben hopes to bring consistency and clarity to AP’s corporate messaging and ensure its communications strategy aligns with company goals and priorities.
“I’m excited to join AP in this new role,” said Saukko. “The company has a strong and well-earned reputation in the construction industry, and I look forward to further building and maintaining that brand among clients, prospects, partners, and other key stakeholders in the firm’s growing market footprint.”
Saukko has received industry awards for media relations, crisis communications and corporate responsibility, and he serves as Secretary/Treasurer on the Minnesota Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) board of directors. He has a BA in communications from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, and he received his Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) in 2017. He also volunteers and serves on the boards of several Minnesota nonprofits.
Ben was born and raised on the Iron Range and a graduate Eveleth-Gilbert High School. He currently serves on the Golden Bear Foundation board of directors and is chair of the Twin Cities Iron Ranger Association (TCIRA) "RangerSpiel" fundraising event in St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.