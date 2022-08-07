Sand Lake Shuffle back with a good purpose

The Sand Lake Shuffle is back.
In a new and improved version.
And fellow Iron Rangers fighting cancer need your support.
After a two-year absence, the annual fundraiser to help support Iron Range residents and their families dealing with cancer diagnosis and associated costs, is back on the map in a new location.
This year’s event is Friday, Aug. 19 at Olcott Park in Virginia.
For years, the event was held at Sand Lake north of Virginia.
“We decided to bring it into town where it’s more accessible, have more resources and more parking,” Rose Adams, Sand Lake Shuffle committee chair said. “I think it’s going to be great having it in Virginia. It’s going to be accessible to more people and we have a great paved walking path there.”
For almost 30 years, the event has raised $30,000 to $45,000 annually to help area cancer patients.
A bulk of the money raised is directed to Care Partners in Eveleth.
Care Partners since 1999 has supported Iron Rangers who are battling cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.
Care Partners offers financial help for travel costs, lodging, medical bills, and other medical expenses.
Care Partners has assisted up to 450 Iron Range residents per year, Tasia Hoag, Care Partners executive director said.
“We’ve helped thousands of people up here, from little infants to 90 year-olds,” Hoag said. “Sadly, it affects everyone. You plan for weddings and travel, but you don’t plan for cancer.”
For Bonnie Altobelli of Virginia, the event is doubly personal.
Altobelli volunteered on the organizing committee.
Then breast cancer arrived.
Altobelli was in remission for 10 years.
Then, the cancer returned.
“I go down to the Mayo Clinic every three months and Care Partners helps pay for the gas and stuff,” Altobelli said. “All those trips really add up.”
She’s now participating in the shuffle as a cancer survivor.
“The biggest part of it is the survivor’s walk,” Altobelli said. “It’s a quick little walk to honor the survivors. It’s nice because you get connected with people you didn’t even realize are going through the same thing. I’ve made a lot of friends at the walk.”
Money is raised through pledges gathered by teams and individuals who walk in the shuffle.
Luminaries for sale at the Mesabi Tribune and Hometown Focus offices also support fundraising and line the path that cancer survivors walk along with fundraising teams and individuals.
Each luminary is $5.
The luminaries, lighted at the park, are hand-decorated by the people who buy them.
Completed luminaries can be brought to the event or dropped off at either of the two newspaper offices, Adams said.
“The luminaries are in honor of people who have passed or for someone they love,” Adams said. “It’s kind of fun to walk around and look at them, they’re so beautiful, and some are funny. It’s so emotional and tear jerking, especially to those who have lost people to cancer.”
A 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 19, $8 spaghetti feed at the park, open to the public, also helps raise funds.
With several other big events in Virginia occurring that evening and weekend, Adams said she hopes the public will show up in large numbers for the spaghetti feed. To-go orders are available, she said.
An opening ceremony is at 7 p.m.
The Survivor’s Lap begins about 7:15 p.m. led by a bagpiper.
It’s followed by team and individual fundraising walks, ending about 11 p.m., Adams said.
A number of area businesses also contribute to the cause with fundraising teams or donations of goods and services.
“Anybody can raise money,” Adams said. “You can sell luminaries and you can sponsor a person for a lap or two or as much as an hour. Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer. It’s such an emotional and touching event and I think that’s why it’s had such longevity.”
Donations to Sand Lake Shuffle are tax deductible.
Cancellation of the shuffle in the last two years put a big crimp in the amount of assistance available to cancer patients, Hoag said.
“Those donations are really needed,” Hoag said. “We’re hoping if people aren’t on a team, they come out and participate in the dinner.”
Cancer survivors across the Iron Range are encouraged to take part in this year’s event, Hoag said.
“I urge cancer survivors to call me and participate in the Survivor’s Lap and come see me at the table I will have there,” Hoag said. “The feedback I’ve gotten is all positive. People are excited to see it back and support people with cancer. We’re excited to be able to help so many people out on the Iron Range.”
Adams says there will be music at the event along with a raffle.
Individuals, teams, and area businesses can still participate in the event.
“We’ve had a lot of good interest,” Adams said. “We have 14 teams signed up so far, but if someone still wants to form a team, we’ll get them in. I’ve had so many people come up to me and say, “We’re glad you’re back’. Whatever we glean from this is going to go for a good purpose.”
For additional information visit the Sand Lake Shuffle Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.