VIRGINIA, HIBBING – The Salvation Army in Virginia and Hibbing are conducting school supply distributions today for children in need.
Major Pittman of the Virginia Salvation Army said distribution there will be from 11 to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, outside its headquarters at 507 South 12th Ave. W. in Virginia.
“There will be games, prizes and lunch available for everybody that comes,” Pittman said in a recent interview.
So far, about 23 families have signed up for school supplies in Virginia. If you haven’t signed up yet, there are still some school supplies available, Pittman noted.
“We don’t supply everything on the list, but we do as much as we can,” Pittman said.
Anyone wanting to donate school supplies is welcome to bring them to The Salvation Army headquarters.
In Virginia there is a particular need for notebooks and markers, but all supplies are welcome.
The Hibbing Salvation Army has been distributing school supplies this week, and plans to continue distribution from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at its headquarters at 107 West Howard Street in Hibbing, Audra Levings, a caseworker there said in an interview on Thursday.
There is no meal or games planned at that location.
School supplies are also being accepted in Hibbing, where there’s a particular need for two-pocket folders, bottles of glue, and wide-ruled notebooks.
Any donations are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.