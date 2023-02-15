Sheriffs of the two counties that include a wide area of northern Minnesota are standing against a safe storage firearms bill under consideration in the Minnesota Legislature.
HF396 and SF916 would require gun owners to keep their firearms “stored unloaded with a locking device and separately from its ammunition,” when the firearm is not carried.
The bill is being carried by 24 Democrats in the Minnesota House of Representatives and two in the Minnesota Senate.
No Republicans are signed onto the bill.
“My main position is I think this is already covered in statute, for one,” Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said. “The main thing that bothers me is my 14 year-old daughter shoots trap. Under this, she and her friend who she shoots trap with would make me a violator of the law and them a violator of the law.”
Peace officers and persons authorized to carry pistols would also be required to store a loaded, holstered handgun in a quick-access safe.
Dasovich and St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay are among a growing group of rural Minnesota Sheriffs opposing the legislation.
“The safe storage bill from my perspective is that I don’t like it,” Ramsay said. “People will have to go home, unload their guns and then load them again—even police officers. The more people that have to unload and load their guns at home, the more danger. It’s just not safe to do it in a residence.”
Dasovich says the proposed law is an example of the gap between metro and rural Minnesota.
“It’s short-sighted,” Dasovich said. “I don’t think gun control has to be a partisan issue. I think it’s in our constitution that we need to get out and enjoy the outdoors. I think greater Minnesota is way different than metro Minnesota and us in greater Minnesota need to stick together.”
Keeping a firearm unloaded and locked up at home with ammunition stored separately is problematic, Dasovich said.
In rural areas, the response time of law enforcement is longer than within cities.
“What if you have a home invasion or a wild animal?,” Dasovich said. “What are you going to do?”
Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, and Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, also oppose the legislation.
“I’ve talked with Joe (Dasovich), the Cass County sheriff and the Crow Wing sheriff,” Ramsay said. “From the rural perspective there’s a lot of people who feel safe having that firearm right there, and this limits that. This one, I feel, is just too much.”
The bill is also drawing criticism from northeastern Minnesota legislators.
“I don’t support it because I think people need to have the right to protect themselves in their own home,” Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) said.
In a 34-33 DFL Senate majority, Hauschild’s vote will be key.
Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) said the bill is a government intrusion on people’s personal lives.
“What happened to ‘Your home is your castle’?”, Skraba said. “So now it’s okay to have government come into your house to check on your guns? What about your bedroom? Where’s the limit? There’s just no logic to it.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora) also opposes the bill.
“This legislation infringes on an individual’s right to bear arms,” Lislegard said. “I’m adamantly opposed to it, and will not vote for it.”
Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) said he is a strong supporter of the second amendment and will always vote to make sure law-abiding Minnesotan’s can exercise that important right.
“House File 396 would significantly impede the rights of Minnesotans to engage in self-defense inside their homes,” Igo said. “Obtaining access to a locked firearm and locked ammunition, that must be stored in separate locations inside the home, and then quickly unlocking the firearm and reloading while under stress in a self-defense situation is not realistic. Minnesota already has laws on the books that govern the safe storage of firearms, this bill is unnecessary and would directly limit your ability to protect your loved ones, and yourself.”
Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) said he doesn’t support the bill.
“It seems counterproductive to store a firearm separately from ammunition in terms of home safety,” Farnsworth said. “If someone needs to defend their family in their home, it would be difficult to retrieve the weapon and ammunition from two separate lock boxes. There are already safe storage laws on the books, more laws are unnecessary.
A “red flag” law is also proposed.
Under a “red flag” law, relatives of a gun owner could petition a court to prohibit people from possessing firearms if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others.”
Skraba said he doesn’t understand what the firearm legislation is aimed at.
“I’m not sure how it’s going to help people,” Skraba said. “Meanwhile, when I have to drive in St. Paul I see a drug deal in front of the Xcel (Energy) Center.”
